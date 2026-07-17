Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium puffin habitat closes after deaths

By Kai Uyehara Seattle Times

Three tufted puffins died recently at Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, causing the zoo to close the habitat as they investigate for suspected avian disease.

The outdoor puffin aviary and the pathway to it are temporarily closed.

One of the puffins was confirmed to be infected with avian psittacosis – also known as avian chlamydiosis, parrot fever or ornithosis – which is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Chlamydia psittaci, the zoo said.

No active human cases have been associated with the disease that the zoo has identified, the zoo said.

But while risk to zoo guests is believed to be low, guests who visited the outdoor puffin habitat in the past several weeks are being encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms. People can become infected by breathing in contaminated dust with dried bird droppings or respiratory secretions from infected birds.

Symptoms may include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, general fatigue, dry cough, shortness of breath or pneumonia. If you have these symptoms after visiting the habitat, contact your healthcare provider.

Person-to-person transmission is considered very rare, the zoo said, and symptoms typically develop five to 14 days after exposure.

In birds, avian psittacosis can cause inflammation of internal organs, lethargy, loss of appetite, weight loss and, in severe cases, death, the zoo said.

The zoo is awaiting results on the other birds but suspect another confirmed case is likely. Meanwhile, it’s taking precautions to protect the birds, staff and guests, the zoo said.

Guests can still see puffins – including tufted puffins, horned puffins and murres – and sea otters through the underwater viewing area, the zoo said.

All of the puffins in the colony have been given antibiotics, animal care staff are using enhanced personal protective equipment while interacting with the birds and the aviary is going to be thoroughly cleaned before it reopens to the public, the zoo said.

The habitat will be closed until veterinarians and public health officials say it’s safe to open, the zoo said.

The source of the infection has not been confirmed, but it’s suspected that it could have been caused by exposure to wild birds, the zoo said.