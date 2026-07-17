Renton’s World Cup legacy, future hopes seen in Legacy Square

By Olivia Petty Seattle Times

RENTON – Last Monday, as the U.S. team played Belgium in the FIFA Men’s World Cup match in Seattle, more than 3,300 people gathered to watch at a brand-new park in downtown Renton. But, until last month, the area had sat vacant for 15 years.

The park – called Legacy Square – was unveiled June 6, just in time to welcome World Cup fans with open arms and bring downtown Renton to life. It is home to a new playground, an amphitheater stage with a grassy lawn and a futsal court where pickup games can be played any day, anytime, rain or shine. It will host two more World Cup watch parties: the third-place match Saturday and the final Sunday.

“It’s been good to see the area so lively,” said Gurminder Kaur, a longtime Renton resident and owner of Rice N Curry restaurant located across the street from Legacy Square. “It was just empty land earlier, you know? Completely empty. But now this place has been full of people.”

The square is a legacy of these World Cup games – and, for Renton, it’s part of a bigger, longer-term vision: It’s one installment of a $15 million three-site project meant to revitalize downtown and provide a multiuse arts and recreation space for the people of Renton.

Directly across the street from Legacy Square, the second site – the newly renovated Piazza Park – sits in front of the third site: the soon-to-be Renton Market, an indoor public vendor space that is taking over the Renton Pavilion Events Center. The market building is still under construction, but an outdoor farmers market has begun to take place in the piazza on Tuesday afternoons.

Altogether, the city invested about $10.6 million on the project, receiving about $4.5 million in grant funding.

Soccer’s biggest tournament provided a perfect impetus to get it all started – in fact, construction on the $5.4 million Legacy Square project was accelerated by a year in order to open in time for the World Cup.

Renton’s identity has long involved soccer, with the Sounders FC calling the city home. This summer, Renton also played host to the Belgian men’s team, which stayed at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington and practiced at the Sounders’ training facility. Though the Belgian team has laid low during its stay, local businesses have experienced a remarkable influx of soccer fans and paying customers as they gathered in the new park for watch parties.

Downtown is “probably the busiest that I’ve seen it. We get busier in the summertime, but now we’re much busier,” Ashley Jones, a worker at nearby Rain City Market, said earlier this month.

In thinking about the project, city officials wanted to demonstrate their support for soccer during the World Cup.

“The Sounders are here – we needed to have a good showing,” said Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone. But it was also “really looking at this investment through the lens of the economic vitality of the downtown core.”

Pavone, who owned a restaurant in downtown Renton for 25 years, described watching how downtown had changed drastically over the years, from having more hobbyist businesses and antique stores to, when he first opened his restaurant, “a lot of empty storefronts,” he said. Now, there are stores “you would find in a shopping mall, or in a more finished area.”

Pavone said that while downtown Renton was not necessarily struggling economically, the city lacked an anchor tenant that would draw more foot traffic and a larger shopping base to surrounding businesses. An anchor tenant could be a Target or a Fred Meyer, he said, but South Third Street, the main street in downtown Renton, is made up almost entirely of small businesses.

So instead, “we felt that we could really activate downtown by doing a couple of things – creating spaces that draw people in and providing the kind of amenities that the community wanted,” said Pavone. “Shopping habits for residents have changed over the last 10, 15 years. … So we pivoted into really embracing what we call the ‘experiential aspect’” – a place for recreation and creativity.

“Now people are at home more, and so on the weekends they’re ready to go out and do things and be out in the community,” Pavone said.

Thus came the plan for Legacy Square. Fueled by community input, the square includes space for sporting events, concerts, movies, plenty of outdoor seating as well as a trailer with spacious public bathrooms. The square is decked out in shades of blue and gold, which at first glance may appear like FIFA branding, but were specifically designed by the city to represent Renton.

Gina Estep, Renton’s community economic development administrator, emphasized that it isn’t a “park” in the traditional sense; rather, they designed the space with Italy’s piazzas and Mexico’s El Jardín in San Miguel de Allende in mind.

“We’re really trying to send the message that this is an urban space to come enjoy and relax,” she said.

The property on which Legacy Square sits – previously a Big 5 – was acquired by the city in 2011; a full concept for Legacy Square didn’t come to fruition until 2024 once FIFA announced Seattle would be a host city for the World Cup. According to Pavone, Renton and the Sounders were involved early on with delegations to secure Seattle’s spot as a World Cup host and convince FIFA that there would be a local audience for soccer.

Originally, the city considered building a temporary structure to serve World Cup-related purposes, but determined that a permanent space wouldn’t cost much more and would be an investment in Renton’s future. Going forward, the city plans to use the space for all kinds of outdoor recreation.

So far, city officials and local businesses seem to agree that the project has been successful in drawing more people and activity to downtown Renton.

Pavone said that, since its opening, his favorite moment at Legacy Square didn’t happen during one of the well-attended World Cup watch parties, but afterward.

“The square had emptied out, and most people were gone, and we get in the car to drive home, and as we drive by, there’s seven or eight kids and three adults playing on the futsal court,” he said. “It’s nighttime, and it’s dark out, and there’s people actually playing in downtown. I just thought that was so perfect.”