Nearby wildfires contributing to Spokane-area unsafe air conditions, local events postponed

Wildfire smoke obscures the view of I-90's on the Sunset Hill on the west edge of Spokane, shown Friday, July 17, 2026. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

Smoky air settling in downtown Spokane and east toward Spokane Valley rose to hazardous levels Friday.

Two fires burning southeast of Spokane likely contributed to the haze.

The area’s air quality topped 300 on Friday morning, which is considered hazardous . Areas toward the west, such as Airway Heights and Medical Lake, had better air quality than Spokane proper at 147, which is in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.

Liberty Lake appeared to have the worst air quality as of 10:30 a.m. with a 351 rating. Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene are also significantly affected and have ranged between 200-300, or “very unhealthy.”

The cause is likely from fires in Oregon and central Washington, according to Spokane National Weather Service Meteorologist Miranda Cote. The winds are coming from the southwest and traveling northeast, he said.

The Tri-City Herald reported Friday that two fires burning near Kahlotus have burned a collective 31,500 acres of grass and brush after flaring up on Thursday.

State resources have mobilized to fight those blazes, the causes of which remain under investigation. Franklin County fire districts 2 and 3 were reportedly on scene located near Palouse Falls State Park Heritage Site.

Other fires in Whitman and Adams counties are also burning a total of nearly 12,000 acres.

Throughout the day, conditions improved but there was still smoke in the air. The city of Spokane acts like “a bowl” that often traps bad air, he said. Conditions are dependent on how much smoke is being generated by the fires, Cote said.

Through the weekend, wind direction is expected to change, he added. It may travel farther east, affecting more people in Idaho.

To reduce smoke exposure, the Spokane Clean Air Agency recommends limiting time spent outdoors, closing windows and doors, filtering air and recirculating indoor air. For people that are required to be outside, it’s recommended they wear an N95 mask.

“Even if you are in good health, the particles that get inside of your lungs cause inflammation in your airways and tissues of your lungs,” said Dr. Francisco Velázquez, health officer for Spokane Regional Health District. “It’s important people don’t have a false sense of security, (believing) if they are healthy they do not have stay inside all day. That is not true of any person.”

Sensitive groups most likely to have health problems from breathing smoke include people with lung disease, respiratory infections, heart conditions, diabetes, children under the age of 18, adults over the age of 65, pregnant people and those who smoke.

“We all react differently and have different health conditions. The overall consensuses is those that have pre-existing conditions are at higher risk, and should avoid being outdoors as much as possible,” Velázquez said. “You smell smoke, but you don’t see what it’s doing inside of you. That’s one thing we forget.”

It’s likely the level of smoke in the air will land itself on Spokane Clean Air’s chart of record days, when air quality was recorded over moderate for several hours and fails to meet federal health standards. Spokane Clean Air spokesperson Lisa Woodard said Thursday’s poor air quality was unhealthy, but ultimately didn’t meet that threshold. By Saturday, Spokane Clean Air will know if Friday’s air quality did meet the threshold.

The last time Spokane saw unhealthy or hazardous air for several straight hours was Aug. 19 and 20 , 2023, from a mix of smoke from Canadian and local wildfires, the chart shows.

The city activated its inclement weather beds for Spokane’s homeless population at 9 a.m. Friday, said city spokesperson Erin Hut. The beds, available overnight, are activated when summer temperatures reach above 95 degrees .

They are also activated when the air quality index rates the air above 200, which is considered unhealthy for all groups.

“Previously, when it comes to smoke, we see those beds filled,” Hut said.

Spokane has also taken measures to protect employees who might be exposed to wildfire smoke.

“We have an internal policy that is guided by guidance from the State Department of Labor and Industries, where we suspend all nonemergency outdoor work when there’s an AQI of 300 or above,” Hut said.

Regular park maintenance is postponed during heavy smoke events. Firefighters and police officers still work despite the smoke, as would other workers if something needed urgent attention, such as a water main break, explained Hut. Those who must work in the smoke are provided with N95 respirators.

The heavy smoke impacted Spokane recreation programs on Friday.

“Anytime our air quality reaches 150 or above, we begin to transition our operational plans for our recreation programs,” said Spokane Parks communication manager Fianna Dickson. “That means, unfortunately, closing our pools.”

When the AQI is close to the 150 cutoff, the city will check frequently to see if pools can safely reopen.

“The air quality is so bad today that it’s not really right on the edge,” Dickson said. “But when we get close, we’ll check in more frequently. We try to keep the pools open as much as possible”

Also closed were Riverfront Park attractions, including the skate ribbon and the skyride.

Other Parks Department activities were limited by the smoke as well. Some day camps were moved indoors, others were canceled, and the therapeutic recreation services division, which serves people with disabilities, had to cancel a planned outing to the Spokane Indians game versus the Everett Aquasox, although the game still proceeded as planned, sans the planned fireworks. Those uncomfortable with attending amid the conditions were offered ticket exchanges for future games.

Country and rock artist Stephen Wilson Jr. also canceled his concert Friday night at Northern Quest Arena’s BECU venue due to the air quality, he posted on Instagram.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our fans, crew and band, we are regrettably rescheduling tonight’s show,” the artist wrote. “We’re working with our team to confirm a new date for this summer and will make an announcement as soon as we can.”

The Numerica Veterans Arena also canceled its “Benson Boone lookalike contest” scheduled for 3 p.m. It was moved to July 31, the arena wrote on Instagram.

All Spokane Public Library locations are open for people to take shelter from the smoke, the library posted on Instagram.

“When air quality is hazardous, the library is more than a place for books,” the post said.

Brian Newberry, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, said the smoke hasn’t influenced activities at Camp Four Echoes.

“The timing was with us,” Newberry said. Last week’s camp was already scheduled to end Friday morning, so the smoke didn’t disrupt activities.

“It’s always a hard decision, but we have to make the decision based on the safety of the girls,” Newberry said of the possibility of closing due to smoke. “Their safety is our No. 1 priority.”

Newberry said camp officials will be keeping an eye out for next week’s forecast to determine if they will need to cancel camp but remain optimistic.

Reporter Thomas Clouse contributed to this report. Intern reporter Benedikt Larson also contributed.