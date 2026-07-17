Spokane Indians stumble out of post-all-star break gate, fall to Everett 11-3 | NWL baseball

The Northwest League’s second half started a couple of weeks ago, but the MLB all-star break earlier this week gave everyone a few needed days off in the middle of the summer. When things reconvened on Friday, the first-place Spokane Indians welcomed in the second-place Everett AquaSox for an abbreviated three-game series at Avista Stadium.

Games between the two teams always mean a little more – especially when played in Spokane, as many baseball fans in Eastern Washington are fans of the AquaSox big league affiliate, the Seattle Mariners.

The visitors got out of the post-all-star break gate quicker than their hosts.

Everett’s Brandon Eike and Carlos Jimenez hit home runs and the AquaSox tied the Indians at the top of the NWL second-half standings with an 11-3 win.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 5,927 despite unhealthy air quality conditions throughout the day in the region due to wildfire smoke. Postgame fireworks were canceled due to the conditions.

Everett (14-8) leads the league in homers this season and continued the trend in the second inning when Eike crushed a long homer to left – his 16th of the season – with a runner aboard to make it 2-0 against Indians starter Angel Jimenez, making his first career High-A appearance.

Jimenez gave up a lead-off walk in the second, then Mariners No. 6 prospect Felnin Celesten roped an RBI double, and manager Tom Sutaris came out with the hook after 48 pitches.

The Indians (14-8) scratched out a run in the bottom half. Outfielder Robert Calaz led off with a walk, then went to third on a single by Alan Espinal. Everett catcher Luke Stevenson tried to back-pick Calaz, but third baseman Luis Suisbel missed the catch and the throw went into left field, allowing Calaz to scramble back to his feet and hustle home without a throw.

Everett got that one back on an RBI single by No. 9 hitter Anthony Donofrio in the fourth. The AquaSox then loaded the bases with one down in the fifth, and Luis Suisbel’s single through the right side plated another run.

Reliever Brayan Castillo, on a minor -league rehab assignment from Triple-A Albuquerque, got a strikeout but then walked Jonny Farmelo to force in a run to make it 6-1.

Austin Emener also walked in a run in the fifth and didn’t fare any better in the sixth, allowing a line drive double to Josh Caron (4-for-5) before Carlos Jimenez clubbed a massive homer over the caboose in right center for his 11th homer of the season – and a 9-1 lead.

Carlos Jimenez goes yard! 🚀 His 2-run homer in the 6th breaks this one wide open. pic.twitter.com/Dzy9zL1hUA — Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) July 18, 2026

The series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Moves: There were several roster moves before the game. Outfielder/second base Roldy Brito, the Colorado Rockies No. 3 prospect, was added to the roster, as were Jiminez, Isaiah Coupet and Castillo, who all pitched in the game.

Brito, a 19-year-old switch-hitter, was hitting .327/.390/.506 with eight homers, 66 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 79 games for Low-A Fresno this season. He went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in his High-A debut.

Castillo is on a minor league rehab assignment from Triple-A Albuquerque and Coupet is returning to the roster after missing a year with an injury.

Reliever Bryan Perez was transferred off the roster and sent to the Arizona Complex League.