Spokane police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

The Spokane Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Sophia left her home at about midnight Wednesday in the 300 block of East Montgomery Avenue, which is about one block east of Ruby Street in north Spokane, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. She is about 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds.

She has brown curly hair and is most likely wearing a black top with black athletic shorts, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sophia is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 2026-20135303.