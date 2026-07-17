Spokane Public Library facing $2.5 million shortfall

The Spokane Public Library is requesting an additional $2.3 million for its annual budget from the city of Spokane.

The ask comes as the library expects a $2.5 million negative cash balance in its general fund by the end of 2027, said Nicole Edwards, the library’s director of finance. The money sought would bridge the expense gap while the library works to enact a 2027 library levy, which, if enacted, the library wouldn’t see funds from until May 2028. The $2.3 million would help carry library expenses for the next year and a half.

The library is asking the city to make a budget commitment before September, when library leaders say they would be forced to make cuts if funding is not forthcoming. The library’s board of trustees decides how the library’s budget is allocated, and the Spokane City Council holds budget authority for each city department. City Council must submit its budget proposal by Nov. 2.

“The missing part is the city,” said Andrew Chanse, the library’s executive director. “They need to come up, step up and be that missing piece that funds the services, that people have voted for are utilizing.”

Library trustees are asking for the city’s budget to be solidified and for their financial ask to be met so they can move forward with allocating the library’s budget and planning potential service cuts, as well as preparing for a 2027 levy.

The library is operating on a $14.5 million budget with two sectors, the city’s contribution and the tax levy, providing most of the funding. Currently, the library is pulling from its reserve funds to meet the funding gap.

The budget deficit was not caused by mismanaged funds, Chanse said, but by growing library expenses. Expenses since the original library levy have increased by 63%, he said. The library implemented cost-saving initiatives in 2025 and will have to cut more costs if the funding request is not met.

“We’re at rock-bottom. We cannot continue to provide the civic infrastructure to the community with the current funding,” Chanse said.

Chanse sent an email July 9 to library customers requesting the City Council commit an additional $2.3 million to the general fund budget. Matt Boston, Spokane’s chief financial officer, prepared a memo for the mayor and City Council explaining the city’s perspective on library funding and spending.

“Finance projects the library’s structural gap at $1.9–$2.0M, driven by four years of expense growth rather than reduced city support,” the memo said.

Mayor Lisa Brown reflected the memo’s sentiments and maintained she is an avid supporter of the library. The whole city, she said, is experiencing cost increases, which is a big factor in determining the city’s budget.

“I think one of the key things to emphasize from our perspective is that despite the fiscal pressure the city has been under, which everyone is well aware of, over the last two or three years, the general fund support for libraries has been relatively stable,” she said.

City Council President Betsy Wilkerson released a statement Tuesday and said the city is aware of the library’s urgent need for a promise, but said its too early in the budget allocation process to give a firm commitment.

“We want to ensure that Spokane Public Library remains a vital resource for everyone in our community, and we will keep you updated as we move forward in this process,” she wrote.

A majority of the library’s funding goes towards personnel, which will have a large impact if the city doesn’t come through with the additional $2.3 million. Chanse prepared three what-if scenarios of services impacted, depending on how big the deficit the general fund experiences. In each scenario, full-time employees are reduced. In the most severe case, almost 24 roles with the library would be eliminated.

“We’re decimated,” Chanse said.

The library’s board pitched several ideas at their special meeting for the city to find more money to allocate for the library.

Since the library serves as a safe space for all individuals, the library spends a considerable amount on security personnel, Chanse said, and some city public safety money could be allocated to the library’s security budget. The board also claimed the library pays the city’s interfund for services it doesn’t use. For example, Chanse said the city charged the library for IT services, which it doesn’t use because the library has its own in-house technology specialists. Interfund charges are 3% of the library’s budget.