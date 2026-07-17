This day in history: A new beach in Coeur d’Alene and a devastating fire elsewhere in North Idaho

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: A Spokane Chronicle front page photo showed Coeur d’Alene’s “newly landscaped area, sandy beach steps and view,” made possible by the removal of the former Playland Pier on the lakefront.

“Besides the greatly enlarged beach area, the Northern Idaho tourist mecca now boasts this scenic view of the city docks, North Shore Motor Hotel complex and Tubbs Hill beyond,” the caption read.

Since 1942, Playland Pier had contained an amusement center with carnival rides and arcades. The amusement center was put up for sale in 1975 and was badly damaged by a fire that December.

The city demolished it and used the former site for the new beach and landscaped area.

From 1926: Rain was desperately needed to tamp down the wildfires raging in the Kaniksu and Pend Oreille national forests.

The regional supervisor said 20,000 acres of timber would be gone unless the weather turned favorable.

“Most of the firefighters are exhausted and reinforcements are needed,” the Chronicle reported. “New fires are being discovered every day.”

Pilot Nick Mamer flew over the St. Joe area and reported two new fires there as well.

In other news, a circuit breaker malfunctioned in an Inland Empire Railway electric train, and “several passengers were forced to flee the burning car.”

Three cars were completely burned to their metal frames. The train was leaving Spokane, bound for Moscow, when the fire broke out.