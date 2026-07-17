WA employee union plans walkout to protest wage offer

By Jim Brunner Seattle Times

Unionized state workers are planning a job walkout next month over what they’re calling an insulting wage proposal from Gov. Bob Ferguson’s administration.

The Washington Federation of State Employees and Ferguson’s negotiators have been meeting in recent months to hash out a 2027-29 contract.

Tensions spiked this week as talk turned to pay, signaling a rough round of negotiations ahead as the two sides face an Oct. 1 deadline to try to reach a deal.

The union says Ferguson’s team cited a tight state budget situation to essentially rule out pay raises.

“We didn’t come to the negotiating table expecting rainbows and unicorns,” the union said in a bargaining update message to members this week. “But what the Governor’s team of negotiators brought to us yesterday wasn’t just tough – it was offensive and self-defeating. Apparently, there’s not a dime available for your compensation in our 2027-29 contract” (bolded emphasis in original).

WFSE, which represents more than 50,000 state and other public-sector workers, is calling for an Aug. 31 job walkout in protest of the governor’s stance.

The contract talks are going on behind closed doors, and WFSE President Mike Yestramski told The Seattle Times Friday he can’t discuss confidential details of the state’s or union’s wage proposals.

But Yestramski said the message that the state is too broke to adequately pay its workers is “frustrating” and followed the governor’s team slow-walking responses to other contract issues.

“Stuff we gave them that is very very very noncontroversial … it’s taken them months to come back, and they come back with ‘no’ – and no counteroffer,” he said. “So that’s been building.”

Hayden Mackley, a spokesperson for the Office of Financial Management, said he couldn’t comment on specifics of the union talks due to the ongoing bargaining.

But, Mackley said in an email, “we remain committed to the process and are working with our labor partners to reach agreement” before the Oct. 1 deadline.

Brionna Aho, a Ferguson spokesperson, said the governor’s office had no additional comment.

After passing billions of dollars in tax increases in the past couple years – including the new “millionaires tax” that starts in 2029 – Ferguson has vowed to propose a no-new-taxes budget ahead of the 2027 legislative session.

In June, his budget office told agencies to come up with significant cuts, warning that projected state tax collections won’t keep up with current program costs “let alone any expansions” in the upcoming 2027-29 budget.

Saber-rattling by unions and management is not uncommon in labor and budget talks. State workers staged a similar, partial-day walkout during the last round of negotiations in 2024 to demand better pay and working conditions.

In their last contract covering the 2025-27 biennium, state workers represented by WFSE received cost-of-living raises of 5% over two years, as well as targeted job classification raises and other benefits.

But with inflation “through the roof,” Yestramski said Friday that pay hasn’t kept pace, and “the purchasing power of state employees has gone down.”