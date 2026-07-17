Yakima’s mayor attempts to influence Spokane County auditor race with ‘Stranger Things’ attack ad

This screen grab is from a website backed by Yakima Mayor Matt Brown criticizing Spokane City Councilman Michael Cathcart, who is now running for Spokane County auditor.

The mayor of Yakima appears to have a strong opinion about who should be the next auditor of Spokane County – a job with the primary responsibility of overseeing local elections.

Matt Brown, Yakima’s top elected official and a self-described political operative, is behind the latest elaborate attack ad criticizing Michael Cathcart for masquerading as a Republican and gallivanting about with Democrats for progressive causes. It follows an earlier AI-generated mailer that likely violated state law, but this time comes in the form of a website launched Tuesday.

Cathcartrecord.com imitates the style of the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” and purports to dive into the “ Upside Down” of his record by citing the Spokane city councilman’s record and local media organizations.

“Michael Cathcart is running for Spokane County Auditor as a Republican. Turn the record over and look at the other side,” it reads in part.

The ad doesn’t offer clear information about who is behind it.

Rather, the webpage cites an address that appears to be a Yakima city wellhead building, according to Google. A closer examination of the address at the bottom of the ad pins it precisely to a hangar behind the wellhead and abutting the Yakima airport, according to the county’s official property mapping system.

As for who was behind the website, all that’s listed is a political action committee, “Secure Elections PAC.”

The political action committee has reported no spending with the Washington state Public Disclosure Commission this election season. However, a scrutiny of state records by The Spokesman-Review ties the effort, including the website, to sitting Yakima Mayor Brown.

The email Brown provided to the state for the political action committee registration is for the Yakima media company Foresight Productions, of which Brown is the founder. Sharon Hanek, a Pierce County accountant and unsuccessful candidate for Washington state treasurer in 2024, is also listed as an officer. The contact information provided for her is a repeat of Brown’s.

When reached for comment, Brown said he was on a family vacation and requested to respond to written questions.

Communicating through an email delivered from his account, Brown wrote he made the website because “voters deserve the truth, not carefully crafted talking points.”

“If politicians don’t like their own record being public, that’s their problem,” he wrote.

The website is the latest controversy in what has been a contentious race for Spokane County auditor. In an interview, Cathcart said he was made aware of it as it began circling among members of the local Republican party.

“It’s just another level of grossness to this whole thing,” Cathcart said. “The idea that someone who has zero connection to Spokane, has zero interest or buy-in in our community is essentially trying to influence and interfere with our elections is ridiculous.”

Yakima has a council-manager form of government, similar to Spokane Valley, where the mayoral role is largely ceremonial. Brown was elected to the Yakima City Council in 2021 and again in 2025. Recently, he served as manager of Jerrod Sessler’s 2024 congressional campaign to unseat Rep. Dan Newhouse and launched the political consulting firm Marble Cake Media, as reported by the Yakima Herald -Republic.

Brown was elected mayor at the start of year, and also serves as chair of the Yakima County Republican Party.

The site’s critiques, tone and references to pop culture echoes the likely illegal AI-generated campaign mailer attacking Cathcart that circulated in June. The ad failed to disclose its origins like state law requires, and local leaders threw their hands up as to possible sources, as previously reported by The Spokesman-Review.

“This seems to be a continuation of the illegal AI mailer that kind of intentionally spins and twists my record,” Cathcart said.

Brown denied having any involvement or knowledge of the campaign mailer. He said he has not made any campaign materials for any races outside of Yakima County this election season aside from the website.

Like the mailer, the webpage slams Cathcart for receiving support from some Democrats in the region. A large section focuses on an upcoming fundraiser and get-out-the-vote effort organized by local retiree Suzi Hokonson, who’s served as a Democratic precinct committee officer.

“This is not a swing voter; this is a Democratic Party official hosting the fundraiser of a man asking for Republican votes,” the website states in its section focusing on Hokonson.

“She’s a well-known radical Democrat, and that context matters,” Brown said in his written responses.

Hokonson often attends local government meetings, protests, farmers markets, events and other happenings. Prior to her retirement, Hokonson worked as a textile artist, quilt historian and substitute teacher, she said.

Her recent passion project has been meeting with and advocating for Washington’s tribal communities, including visits with all 29 recognized tribes.

She said she organized the event because she believes in Cathcart as a candidate, regardless of partisan lines. She’s been a proud member of the League of Women Voters for more than 50 years, and is often looking for Republican candidates and neighbors with whom she agrees on issues, she said.

Hokonson said she’s sent out around 200 invites to the event, and most of the interest so far is among Republicans, including former Spokane Valley Mayor Diana Wilhite, state Rep. Andrew Engell and Andrew Rolwes of Rep. Michael Baumgartner’s office.

“So, actually, it’s mostly the Republicans that have responded to me,” Hokonson said.

Republicans in Spokane County are divided between the two party members running for auditor, Cathcart and accountant Dale Whitaker. Democrat Callie Gee is also seeking the position.

The divide among local Republicans is highlighted in the two party candidates’ campaigns, donations and endorsements, as previously reported by The Spokesman-Review. Brown is listed under endorsements on Whitaker’s campaign website.

When reached by the newspaper to discuss any dealings he may have with Brown, Whitaker responded: “What ad?”

The Spokesman-Review then provided the address of the website hosting the ad.

“Seems accurate,” Whitaker responded in text.

Before being notified about the website, Spokane County Republican Party Chair Rob Linebarger said in an interview Thursday that he believes the race isn’t as scrappy as it was at the start.

“I think the rhetoric has toned down a little bit publicly,” Linebarger said. “There was a forum last week, and I would characterize it as I thought it was very professionally handled by both candidates.”

Linebarger learned of the website during the interview with The Spokesman-Review, but added that he did not have an issue with an elected official from elsewhere in the state getting involved in a local election.

“I’m a proponent for more free speech, not less,” Linebarger said.

As for the listed address, Brown clarified it is for his personal office connected to the hangar.

He also doubled down on his involvement outside his elected boundaries.

“I work across the state in many races,” he wrote. “I work in full-time politics. This is not news.”

Editor’s note: This article was updated on July 17, 2026, to accurately reflect the spelling of Suzi Hokonson’s surname.