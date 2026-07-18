Andrew Von Lossow in familiar position atop Rosauers Open leaderboard after Round 2

By Jim Meehan The Spokesman-Review

Andrew Von Lossow and the Rosauers Open Invitational leaderboard don’t need a formal introduction.

The Spokane amateur has made it a habit to be in the mix annually at Indian Canyon Golf Course with a tie for second, a title in 2024, a tie for 18th and a tie for eighth over the last four years.

Von Lossow is back in a familiar position heading into Sunday’s final round at the 39th annual Rosauers Open after a 5-under 66 Saturday pushed him into the 36-hole lead by one stroke over Brian Thornton.

Conner Robbins, the 2023 champion, Hunter Wescott and amateur Owen Price are two shots back at 9-under 133.

“I had a good round last week at Indian Canyon so I know it’s in there,” said Von Lossow, who has been trending in the right direction after some uneven stretches this season. “It’s not a surprise, but it’s nice to see it’s still in there. It shows the long game of it.

“Another round tomorrow, I’m excited to play and it’s a home game with a bunch of friends here instead of driving six hours.”

Von Lossow, who was one off the lead after Friday’s 6-under 65, quickly moved in front with a tidy 5-under 31 on his first nine, including a 10-foot eagle putt on his third hole, the par-5 12th.

He had another eagle on his 11th hole after a big drive on par 5 left him 123 yards from the pin. His wedge came up well short, but he benefited from a pep talk from his dad/caddie Jim.

“I’m like, ‘What a terrible shot,’ and my dad said, ‘Hey, you haven’t putted yet,’ ” Von Lossow said. “I ended up making a 35, 40-footer and it was, ‘Hey, you said it.’ ”

Von Lossow was 7 under through 11 holes – and 13 under for the tournament – before hitting a rough patch with three bogeys in four holes.

“Kind of frustrating to have it rolling and then finish like that,” he said. “But at (the) same time, you’re not going to win the tournament Saturday.”

Thornton, teaching pro at Meridian Valley Country Club (Kent, Washington) and a former Eastern Washington Eagle, matched Von Lossow’s 66 with five birdies and no bogeys.

Fourteen players are within four shots, including 2014 champion Tim Feenstra (7-under 135). Defending champion Daniel Campbell (69-67) trails by five.

First-round leader Tyson Arthur followed Friday’s 64 with a 71.