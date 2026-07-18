At least six dead and 21 injured after 2 earthquakes in Peru

A destroyed house following the earthquake of magnitude 5.6 that struck Central Peru on Saturday, in Chupuro, Peru. REUTERS/Yershon Vilca (Reuters )

By Marco Aquino Reuters

LIMA, Peru – At least six people were killed and 21 injured after two earthquakes struck a ​mountainous region of Peru, the country’s civil defense chief said on Sunday.

The quakes, measuring magnitudes ⁠5.1 and 3.7, hit on Saturday night in ‌Chupaca province in the Junín ​region, about 186 miles east of Lima, according to Peru’s National Seismological Center post on X.

The first quake struck ⁠at a depth of ‌15 miles ‌and the second at 11.2 miles, the center said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological ⁠Centre earlier reported that the first earthquake had a magnitude of 5.6.

Luis ‌Vásquez, head of ‌Peru’s National Civil Defense Institute, told local radio station Exitosa that preliminary reports ⁠showed about 48 homes had been ​destroyed and ⁠another ​18 damaged, affecting around 300 people who are being provided with tents.

Homes in the affected communities in Chupaca ⁠are generally rudimentary structures built from adobe blocks.

Vásquez said emergency crews and firefighters arrived ⁠in the affected areas early on Sunday to clear debris amid concerns that additional victims could be trapped.

Peru ⁠lies along the Pacific ‌Ring of Fire, a ​zone ‌that accounts for roughly 85% of ​the world’s seismic activity.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Additional reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tomasz Janowski)