Design Recipes: Say hello to yellow

Mustard toss pillows with hints of gold add warmth to this master bedroom. (Handout/Cathy Hobbs/TNS)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

The color of the moment? Yellow.

Every season seems to have a color that captures the mood, and this summer that color is yellow. From soft buttery hues to rich golden tones, yellow is appearing in everything from furniture and textiles to artwork and accessories.

Long associated with the sun, energy and warmth, yellow can instantly brighten a space when used purposefully.

Looking for ways to incorporate yellow into your home décor? Here are some top tips.

Start with a “pop of color.” If you’re hesitant about using yellow, start small by beginning with accessories and accents such as toss pillows, vases or artwork.

Choose muted shades as opposed to brighter tones. Soft buttery shades, ochre and even shades of gold tend to feel more sophisticated and timeless than bright, overly saturated yellows.

Pair yellow with natural materials. Wood, stone, linen and woven textures help ground yellow and create a balanced, organic look.

Use yellow to brighten neutral spaces. A room filled with whites, beiges and grays can benefit from touches of yellow that add warmth and energy.

Consider yellow upholstery in moderation. An accent chair, ottoman or bench can provide a cheerful focal point without dominating the room.

Balance yellow with black accents. The contrast between yellow and black feels modern, graphic and surprisingly sophisticated.

Use yellow in rooms that benefit from warmth. Small spaces such as bathrooms, kitchens and even family rooms can be ideal spaces for incorporating this uplifting color.

Avoid overdoing it. Yellow works best as an accent rather than the star of the show. A few thoughtfully placed elements will have greater impact than using yellow as an overall dominant color.