Dreamy U.S. islands that offer a slice of paradise

Part of the stunning Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, North Carolina, is unique as its only accessible by ferry, private boat or plane. With 16 miles of uncrowded, undeveloped beaches and untouched beauty, this is definitely a place to escape the busy-ness of life. (Wilsilver77/Dreamstime/TNS)

By Noreen Kompanik TravelPulse

Scattered across the U.S., there are islands that sport crystal-clear waters, pristine beaches and breathtaking natural beauty.

From the tropical charm of the Florida Keys to the lush, verdant landscapes of the Hawaiian Islands, these island destinations embrace a more tranquil pace of life, inviting visitors to slow down and “just be.”

In these destinations, sunsets paint the sky in a palette of vibrant hues, nature becomes the star of the show and swaying palms and gentle ocean breezes contribute to a laid-back state of pure relaxation, all providing an enchanting and fascinating escape from everyday routine, and a chance to experience paradise much closer to home.

Catalina Island, California: Located just off the Southern California coast, about an hour away from Los Angeles yet feeling a world away, Santa Catalina (Catalina Island) offers crystalline waters, rugged landscapes with herds of wild bison and a true Mediterranean feel. The island’s heritage dates back to the 1920s when chewing gum magnate William Wrigley, Jr. established the island. Part of California’s Channel Islands, it combines Mediterranean-style coastal scenery, outdoor adventure, marine life, and resort-town charm.

Florida Keys, Florida: It’s no surprise that the Florida Keys are a top vacation destination in the U.S. and one where you don’t need a passport to enjoy a tropical paradise. The Keys extend for 125 miles from Homestead down to Key West, the southernmost point of the continental U.S. situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. The islands are famous for their tourmaline waters and colorful coral reefs, fishing, diving, sunsets, fresh seafood, and laid-back island culture.

Kauai, Hawaii: Often called the “Garden Isle” because of its lush mountains, dramatic cliffs and tropical rainforest, Kauai is an outdoor-lovers paradise. The island is less developed than Oahu and even Maui, and has a quieter, more nature-focused atmosphere with more untamed landscapes. The spectacular 17-mile Nā Pali Coast is an awe-inspiring stretch of rugged shoreline with emerald cliffs, deep valleys, remote beaches, numerous waterfalls and remote beaches. Another incredibly colorful and picturesque part of the island, Waimea Canyon, known as the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific” stretches almost 14 miles with depths of more than 3,000 feet.

Kiawah Island, South Carolina: Though Hilton Head is an amazing island destination in its own right, barrier Kiawah Island is a lesser-known destination worth a visit. It’s known for its pristine beaches, championship golf, abundant wildlife and upscale resorts. Kiawah offers 10 miles of largely undeveloped shoreline and more than 30 miles of paved bike and walking trails winding through maritime forests, lagoons, marshes and beachfront areas.

Mackinac Island, Michigan: Stepping onto Mackinac Island is like traveling back in time on this picture-perfect Michigan isle. Cars have been largely banned since the late 1800s, so getting around is only by walking, biking or hopping on a horse-drawn carriage. The island is famed for its charming Victorian architecture, historic Fort Mackinac, and its many flavors of handmade fudge and locally made candies.

Maui, Hawaii: Often referred to as “The Magic Isle,” Maui is renowned for its stunning beaches, lush landscapes and the majestic and mystical Haleakalā volcano, the place to witness an unforgettable and stunning sunrise. Maui is like a blend of all the Hawaiian Islands, offering the scenic Hāna Highway and snorkeling in the crystal-clear waters of Molokini Crater.

Nantucket, Massachusetts: This tiny island just 14 miles long and 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts is in a league of its own when it comes to New England islands. Nantucket is known for its cobblestone streets, gray-shingled cottages, lighthouses, beaches and maritime history. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the town was one of the world’s leading whaling ports. Wealth generated from the whaling industry help create the island’s distinctive architecture and historic downtown. It only takes one visit to understand why Nantucket is a beloved vacation destination.

Ocracoke, North Carolina: Part of the stunning Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island is unique as its only accessible by ferry, private boat or plane. With 16 miles of uncrowded, undeveloped beaches and untouched beauty, this is definitely a place to escape the busy-ness of life. Add in its rich pirate history linked to Blackbeard, the historic Ocracoke Lighthouse built in 1823, colorful cottages, small marinas, and incredible natural beauty, the island is ideal for visitors who come for more seclusion, along with beachcombing, fishing, kayaking and birdwatching opportunities.

Sanibel and Captiva Islands, Florida: Just west of Fort Myers on Florida’s Gulf Coast, these neighboring islands are famous for their white-sand beaches, shell collecting (considered one of the best in the world), wildlife and a relaxed Old Florida throwback atmosphere. The intimate and nature focused destinations offer spectacular sunsets, waterfront dining, boating, fishing and a painter’s palate of tropical villages. Sanibel Island is the larger, but quieter of the two islands while Captiva is smaller and more compact and generally a bit more resort oriented. Wildlife enthusiasts can’t get enough of the islands’ Roseate spoonbills, ospreys, dolphins, manatees and sea turtles.

San Juan Islands, Washington: Located in the Pacific Northwest in the uppermost corner of Washington State, the San Juan Islands are a treasure for nature lovers. The destination offers a slower pace of life, beautiful scenery, quaint shops and picturesque waterfront views and is known for its rugged coastlines, evergreen forests, whale watching and charming small towns. Outdoor activities abound with sea kayaking, hiking, sailing, cycling, and wildlife photography.

St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands: The smallest of the three main U.S. Virgin Islands, St. John is an absolute ecological gem. Its beaches are often ranked among the most beautiful in the world and with almost two-thirds of the island protected as the Virgin Islands National Park, the island offers incredible unspoiled beauty with stunning coral gardens, seascapes and sleepy lagoons. Visitors will be treated to lots of wildlife, sugar factory and plantation ruins and some of the most impressive hikes imaginable.

St. Simon’s Island, Georgia: Part of Georgia’s coastal Golden Isles, St. Simon’s Island is cradled on the southern tip of Georgia’s scenic coastline midway between Savannah and Jacksonville, Florida. The island is known for its natural beauty with centuries-old Spanish moss-draped oaks, fascinating history, gorgeous beaches, and warm Southern hospitality. Seafood here is amazing and visitors should not miss a stop at the St. Simon’s Lighthouse with its museum and climbable tower offering stunning views from the top.