Reuters

The Food and Drug Administration said on Saturday a sample of shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms ​has tested positive for a parasitic illness that has sickened thousands of people in the ⁠U.S.

Taylor Farms has confirmed that this product is ‌not part of its current ​recall, the FDA said in the statement as it seeks to curtail the largest foodborne illness outbreak in the United ⁠States in recent years.

The California-based ‌lettuce supplier is ‌working to identify whether any part of the sample that tested ⁠positive is available in commerce or in consumers’ homes, the FDA said ‌in its most ‌recent update.

Earlier in the day, the supplier posted a list of lettuce products ⁠that had been recalled following investigations ​that it ⁠was ​a potential source of contamination.

Taylor Farms was not immediately available for comment.

The FDA said the sample was collected during ⁠targeted surveillance while investigating the ongoing outbreak and that the positive lot has been ⁠detained.

Cyclosporiasis which has been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Yum Brands Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, ⁠Michigan, Ohio and West ‌Virginia has so far resulted ​in ‌around 100 hospitalizations and no deaths, ​according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.