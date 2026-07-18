Former Gonzaga, Spokane Indians pitcher Gabriel Hughes solid again in second MLB start

From staff reports

Former Gonzaga and Spokane Indians standout pitcher Gabriel Hughes had another solid outing for Colorado in his second major league start, but the Rockies’ offense couldn’t provide support.

Hughes (0-1) took the loss despite holding the visiting Cincinnati Reds to two runs on five hits over 5⅓ innings on Friday. The Reds won 7-2.

A 24-year-old right-hander, Hughes made his first MLB start July 8 in Los Angeles and fared well against the Dodgers’ talent-packed lineup, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out seven over six innings.

He followed that up with another encouraging effort Friday, punching out six Reds batters while walking two. Hughes threw 82 pitches, 52 for strikes.

Hughes earned All-America honors at GU before the Rockies selected him with the 10th overall pick of the 2022 MLB draft. He started eight games for the High-A Indians in 2023 and made a couple of rehab starts in Spokane earlier this year before receiving a big-league promotion July 1.

Fellow former Zag standout and Rockies teammate Troy Johnston went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly Friday. The 29-year-old outfielder/first baseman is batting .297 on the season with three homers, 40 RBIs and a team-high 24 doubles.