George F. Will: Crucial questions to ask Senate candidates

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George F. Will Washington Post

Prying policy specifics from a political candidate often is like tugging a bone from a bulldog. So, democracy sometimes resembles kakistocracy, an actual word that means government by the least qualified.

The winners among those seeking election or re-election to the Senate this year have a rendezvous with a crisis that will arrive in their six-year terms. They should be asked about two entangled problems: soaring budget deficits and Social Security’s insolvency.

The deficit in the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was $1.4 trillion, worse than at the same point in fiscal 2025. The government is on track to have borrowed at least $2 trillion by the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year.

Social Security’s retirement program costs have exceeded its income since 2021. Since then, the program has supplied the difference by drawing down its “trust fund.” It consists of surpluses (of revenues over spending on benefits) from before 2010. Those surpluses have been interest-accumulating deposits with the federal government. This funding stream is projected to be exhausted before the 2032 elections. Benefit cuts of at least 22% (depending on the size of shortfalls in payroll tax revenues) would automatically occur, absent other measures.

This impending convulsion in the government’s most popular program is not arousing public anxiety. The few people who think about such things assume, and the political class knows, it will not happen. The most likely, because least politically risky, way to prevent it will be an infusion of general revenues to supply the difference between what payroll tax revenues bring in and benefits send out.

In 1977, and again just six years later, Congress made tax and benefit changes to keep the trust fund solvent. But only, it turns out, until 2032. Today, after nearly 50 years of America’s population aging, the money problem is bigger than in 1977. And after a half-century of turning the elderly into America’s most privileged and prickly faction, the political class’s appetite for risk is smaller.

“Saving” Social Security by huge additional borrowing would intensify upward pressure on interest rates, hence downward pressure on economic growth. This could further worsen Social Security’s financing problems.

Recourse to general revenues also would transform the system that was sold to the country in 1935 as a self-financing contributory program. Few will notice, fewer will care. The change will mean another huge amount of borrowing, added to existing debt, which occasioned little and evanescent anxiety when, this year, its size passed that of U.S. gross domestic product.

Ninety-one years ago, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed Social Security as – how quaint this now seems – protection against “poverty-ridden old age.” The American Enterprise Institute’s Andrew Biggs says the average person retiring in the 2030s will receive 33% more in benefits than he or she paid in payroll taxes: “If retirees simply got back what they paid in, Social Security would be solvent.”

Maya MacGuineas of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget notes that a couple in which both spouses earned, for 35 years, more than Social Security’s taxable maximum ($184,500 in 2026) can receive $100,000 annually. Progressives’ solution is to increase taxes on the affluent by eliminating today’s income cap where the payroll tax ends. This would make Social Security’s revenues again exceed outlays but for just three years.

Congress exacerbated Social Security’s overspending problem when purporting to fix it. In 1977, it indexed benefits payments to wage growth, which usually grows faster than inflation. So, this year’s Senate candidates should say what they propose. Do they favor raising by three years (to 65 and 70) the ages when recipients can begin receiving early or full retirement benefits, and indexing those ages so they rise as life expectancy does? If not, then what?

No fair engaging in wishful thinking, such as: Artificial intelligence will so dramatically and permanently accelerate economic growth, a gusher of revenues will banish the need for difficult choices. Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, says, “The budget may balance without us doing anything because there’s so much growth.” Talk about counting imaginary chickens from unhatched eggs.

America’s kakistocracy has produced gerontocracy. Government’s biggest, most beloved program is wealth redistribution masquerading as retirement program. Social Security transfers wealth regressively, upward from today’s labor force to the elderly, who have had a lifetime of accumulation and have paid off mortgages on homes that have risen in value.

Is Congress going to take back a significant portion of this entitlement? Think about prying a bone from an entitled bulldog.