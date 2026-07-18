Ingrid Jacques: Trump’s ‘big’ speech puts election fixation ahead of economy | Opinion

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By Ingrid Jacques USA Today

President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the White House on Thursday, at the 6 p.m. time slot typically reserved for matters of the greatest importance to the country. He had promised “really big news.”

That “big news” centers on newly declassified documents detailing alleged interference from China in the 2020 election, and how “deep state” U.S. intelligence officials kept that information under wraps. The foreign meddling, according to Trump, includes Chinese efforts to access millions of voter registration files, as well as other efforts to influence American business leaders and media.

Trump also revealed the Department of Homeland Security had found 278,000 noncitizens were registered to vote in federal elections, which is illegal, if confirmed.

Any interference with our elections – foreign or domestic – should be taken as a true threat and dealt with accordingly. American trust in our elections is essential to our democracy.

Yet Trump’s continued obsession with a “stolen” 2020 election is a distraction from what citizens are actually concerned about right now. Here’s what Americans needed to hear from their president, less than four months from the midterm elections that will determine who controls the House and Senate in Trump’s remaining two years:

First, it’s the economy, stupid. Second, we needed a clear plan for what’s happening with the war in Iran.

The economic fears that plagued former President Joe Biden’s tenure and that helped give Trump a second term in 2024 have not disappeared. A poll from earlier this year even showed that voters think the economy is worse under Trump than it was under Biden.

A July poll from Harvard CAPS/Harris similarly found that Trump continues to struggle with his economic ratings. The economy and inflation remain top concerns for voters, and Trump got his lowest ratings on inflation, with just 35% approving of how he’s handling it. Only 35% of voters believe that the United States is on the right track, and 33% say the same about the economy.

Closely tied to the economy is what is happening with the war in Iran. Americans deserve an honest assessment of how much longer the conflict will continue – and what the endgame looks like. We don’t need more misleading promises (NBC News has counted more than 30) from Trump that the conflict is “almost over.”

The war has greatly disrupted oil markets, driving up fuel prices and consequently hiking inflation. In June, annual inflation fell to 3.5%, amid a temporary ceasefire. Now that fighting has restarted, the inflation rate is likely to rise, too.

None of this is good news for Trump. He desperately wants a strong economy like he had for most of his first term, and he’s made it clear he doesn’t want a legacy of financial implosion.

While other aspects of the economy are strong, it’s gas and grocery prices that impact consumers most visibly.

Of course, it’s not just the president who’s facing some lackluster approval ratings. Trump’s numbers remain around 41%, according to RealClearPolitics averages.

But Democrats are faring even worse. Their favorability sits at roughly 38%, with Republicans in a slightly better position at 39.3%.

And a new poll from progressive group Data for Progress shows that Democrats are less popular (with a net negative rating of -29 points) than Republicans (-25 points) among the important swing voter bloc.

When it comes to certain aspects of election integrity, Trump has a lot of supporters. In fact, the July Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found 70% of voters support requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote.

Other surveys have shown similar widespread support for voter ID requirements at polling stations. This is a big piece of Trump’s top legislative priority – the SAVE America Act – that would also require photo identification to vote, which he mentioned in his address.

It’s commonsense legislation, and it has passed the GOP-controlled House. It’s faced continued roadblocks in the Senate, where a 60-vote majority is needed, meaning some Democrats would need to sign on. Considering the bipartisan voter support for the underlying protections, it’s worth asking what, specifically, is driving Democrats’ opposition.

What the country is sick of, however, is relitigating the 2020 election. At this point, it’s exhausting, and it’s a distraction from what Trump should actually be focusing on: reassuring the country that he can, and will, deliver on the economic promises that got him elected in the first place.

Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA Today. Contact her at ijacques@usatoday.com or on X: @Ingrid_Jacques.