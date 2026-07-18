Kaiser Canyon fire nearly quadruples in size, displaces 1,000

A lightning-sparked fire in Okanogan County raged on for the third day Saturday, jumping from 12,500 acres Friday evening to more than 46,000 acres by 8 p.m. Saturday.

As of 8 p.m., there was zero percent containment as the fire continued to spread northwest. The town of Nespelem, Washington, had evacuated around 1,000 people from 800 structures.

The blaze, called the Kaiser Canyon fire, began around 6 a.m. Thursday when lightning struck around 1 mile south of Nespelem on the Colville Reservation. Bethany Osgood, spokeswoman for the North east Washington Interagency Management Team, said the fire has been growing rapidly toward the northwest through an existing burn scar littered with downed trees, steep hills and dry grasses. The area is difficult for fire crews to navigate, and hot, dry and windy conditions have further exacerbated the spread.

More than 25 firefighting agencies with 500 personnel had responded to the fire as of Saturday with dozers, brush trucks, fire engines and air support all on the scene. A national incident management team is slated to arrive Sunday.

Teams are concentrating efforts on halting the fire at its origin and perimeters, Osgood said. She said at 7 p.m. Saturday that the fire will likely continue to expand before containment.

There were no reports of serious injuries from the fire or evacuation as of Saturday evening. Structures have been lost, though Osgood was unsure how many.

The Omak Community Center and Coulee Dam School are serving as evacuation hubs, and the Omak Longhouse is also available to Convalescence Center patients. Ridge Riders Rodeo Grounds, Omak Stampede Rodeo Grounds and the Okanogan County Fairgrounds are available for temporary pet and livestock shelter.

A public fire information line is 509-800-8123. The Colville Tribal news Facebook page directs those who have experienced loss in the fire to contact the Okanogan County Long-Term Recovery Group at 509-846-5101 or jessicaocdcm@gmail.com.

An additional evacuation notice was issued Friday for the Modrite fire in neighboring Ferry County, near Wilmont Creek Road and the Columbia River. Evacuees can go to Kettle Falls Middle School, per the tribal Facebook. Pets are allowed in kennels.