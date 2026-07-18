Kylian Mbappe becomes World Cup’s record scorer as England beat France 6-4 in crazy Bronze Final

By Felipe Cardenas The Athletic

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The World Cup’s most curious occasion produced the most chaotic, breathtaking game of this tournament.

Ten goals were scored (the most at this competition), Kylian Mbappe became the World Cup’s record all-time scorer and took a potentially decisive lead in the race to win this year’s Golden Boot, and Michael Olise made his own piece of World Cup history to record the most assists ever in a single tournament.

In the midst of all the madness, it barely registered that Bukayo Saka scored a hat trick and England won 6-4 (having been 4-0 up at halftime) to take the bronze medal, their best finish at a World Cup since their only championship in the competition in 1966.

Mbappe makes history

This may be ‘only’ the third-placed playoff, but Mbappe warmed up with real intent.

He sprinted during the cone drills and motivated his team-mates to do the same. He was trying to set an example, knowing that the rest of the French players had little interest in playing. Mbappe did, though. He entered the game one goal behind Lionel Messi’s all-time World Cup scoring record of 21.

In the first half, Mbappe searched for space and ran behind the England back line in an attempt to pad his World Cup statistics. The effort was there, but the opportunities were limited. With the score line 4-0 in favor of England at halftime, you wondered whether Mbappe would even come out of the dressing room. He did. He was the first France player to do so. It felt like a summer friendly, but Mbappe had several objectives to complete.

At kickoff, Mbappe had eight goals and four assists. Messi had the exact same totals. He went ahead of the Argentine great in the 48th minute. Mbappe latched onto a wonderful pass from Michael Olise inside the penalty area and finished past Dean Henderson with ease. That goal tied him with Messi for the all-time mark (21).

In the 66th minute, another slick two-man move with Olise left Mbappe facing Henderson’s goal, and once again, he struck the ball past the England goalkeeper. It was the record-breaking 22nd goal.

Mbappe didn’t win the World Cup, as expected, but he left his mark in typical fashion.