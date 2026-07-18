Lorde blasts Spotify’s AI song feature over error
Lorde isn’t a fan of Spotify’s AI-generated song descriptions.
The streaming platform introduced its About the Song feature in February. Currently in beta, it is designed to bring “stories and context directly into your listening experience” by summarizing the meaning and background of songs using third-party sources.
The singer called out the feature Thursday, July 16, on Instagram Stories after it generated an inaccurate description of her song “Current Affairs.” The summary incorrectly described a moment from one of Lorde’s live performances.
“On her Ultrasound World Tour, Lorde turns Current Affairs into a full-on performance piece, stripping down to underwear while a dancer pours water over her stomach so the song plays out like the shower scene she talks about on stage,” the AI-generated description read.
“Hey Spotify, I’m gonna go out on a limb [and] say we don’t want this,” Lorde wrote. “Not only is this inaccurate (not the song I did that in) but reducing a song to an AI-generated meaning right at the source feels like it limits free interpretation IMO.”
“At least make it possible for artists to opt out please,” she added.
Spotify later removed the About the Song synopsis from the track.
The criticism comes after Lorde took aim at AI-powered wearable technology during her performance at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival on July 9.
“Increasingly, in our world, it gets harder and harder to know what is real,” she told the crowd. “Can I just say, for the record. … Don’t get the glasses. Not sexy.”
Lorde is currently on her Ultrasound World Tour in support of her album “Virgin.” She is scheduled to perform Saturday, July 18, at the Colours of Ostrava festival in Czechia.