Lorde blasts Spotify’s AI song feature over error

Charlie Carballo USA TODAY

Lorde isn’t a fan of Spotify’s AI-generated song descriptions.

The streaming platform introduced its About the Song feature in February. Currently in beta, it is designed to bring “stories and ​context directly into your listening experience” by summarizing the meaning and background of songs using third-party sources.

The singer called out ⁠the feature Thursday, July 16, on Instagram Stories after it generated an ‌inaccurate description of her song “Current Affairs.” ​The summary incorrectly described a moment from one of Lorde’s live performances.

“On her Ultrasound World Tour, Lorde turns Current Affairs into a full-on performance piece, stripping down ⁠to underwear while a dancer pours water ‌over her stomach so ‌the song plays out like the shower scene she talks about on stage,” the AI-generated ⁠description read.

“Hey Spotify, I’m gonna go out on a limb [and] say we don’t want this,” Lorde wrote. “Not ‌only is this inaccurate (not ‌the song I did that in) but reducing a song to an AI-generated meaning right at the source feels ⁠like it limits free interpretation IMO.”

“At least ​make it possible for ⁠artists ​to opt out please,” she added.

Spotify later removed the About the Song synopsis from the track.

The criticism comes after Lorde took aim at AI-powered wearable ⁠technology during her performance at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival on July 9.

“Increasingly, in our world, it gets harder and harder ⁠to know what is real,” she told the crowd. “Can I just say, for the record. … Don’t get the glasses. Not sexy.”

Lorde is currently on her ⁠Ultrasound World Tour in support ‌of her album “Virgin.” She is scheduled ​to perform ‌Saturday, July 18, at the Colours of Ostrava ​festival in Czechia.