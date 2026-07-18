Missing 74-year-old with Alzheimer’s believed dead

The body of a woman found in a field south of Chattaroy’s Bear Lake is likely that of a missing 74-year-old with Alzheimer’s disease, the sheriff’s office announced Saturday.

Lynn Chamberlain left her home for a walk Monday evening, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook announcement. A family member requested a welfare check when she did not return home.

Deputies used a drone to search for her and issued a public request for help on Tuesday.

Saturday morning, search and rescue volunteers and deputies found what they believe to be Chamberlain’s remains in undeveloped land southwest of Bear Lake.

The county medical examiner’s office will confirm the person’s identity and manner of death “when appropriate and once positive identification is confirmed,” the announcement said.