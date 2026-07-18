NASCAR great Kevin Harvick wins Idaho 200

From staff reports

POST FALLS – NASCAR Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick won the 27th annual Idaho 200 at Stateline Speedway on Saturday night, controlling the lead for much of the race to prevail in the CARS Tour Northwest pro late model race at the quarter-mile oval.

The former NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion won his Stateline debut last month in a CARS Tour Northwest event, then earned his first Idaho 200 victory, crossing the finish in a time of 1:48.30.66.

Mead’s Haeden Plybon, who won the Idaho 200 in 2022, came in fourth, 2.366 seconds behind Harvick.