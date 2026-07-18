Paul Pelosi faces misdemeanor charge after Napa Valley crash

James Ward USA Today

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged Friday in Napa County after prosecutors alleged he struck a parked vehicle in Yountville on July 3 and left the scene.

The 86-year-old faces a misdemeanor hit-and-run count and was also cited for making an unlawful turn, according to ​the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

The filing comes two weeks after the Napa County Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation and forwarded the case to prosecutors, recommending a misdemeanor charge related to the crash.

What prosecutors say happened in Yountville

Authorities say Pelosi was driving a brown convertible on July 3 when he struck ‌an unoccupied vehicle parked along Yount Street in Yountville. Witnesses ​told deputies the driver briefly stopped before leaving the scene.

According to investigators, deputies later located Pelosi’s vehicle nearby with damage consistent with the collision. The sheriff’s office previously said Pelosi acknowledged hitting something but said he did not know what he had struck and continued driving until his ⁠vehicle became disabled.

No injuries were reported, and investigators found no evidence that ‌Pelosi was under the influence of ‌alcohol at the time of the crash. Prosecutors said there was no basis for a DUI charge.

What California law requires after a crash

Under California law, drivers involved ⁠in crashes that result in property damage are required to stop and provide identification and insurance information. Prosecutors allege Pelosi failed to meet those requirements after the July 3 collision.

The ‌Napa County District Attorney’s Office noted it ‌does not typically issue public statements about misdemeanor hit-and-run cases involving only property damage. Officials said they did so in this case because of the significant public and media attention surrounding Pelosi.

When Paul ⁠Pelosi is due in court

Pelosi is scheduled to make his first court appearance on ​Aug. 14 in Napa County Superior ⁠Court.

If ​convicted of the misdemeanor charge, he could face penalties allowed under California law for hit-and-run cases involving property damage. Prosecutors have not announced whether they will seek any specific punishment.

A spokesperson for the Pelosi family previously said Pelosi had apologized to the owner of ⁠the damaged vehicle and would take responsibility for the repairs. Nancy Pelosi was not expected to comment further on what the family described as a private matter.

Not Pelosi’s first Napa County traffic case

The latest charge comes nearly ⁠four years after Pelosi pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI case arising from a 2022 crash in Napa County. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to complete a drinking-driver education program, pay fines and restitution, and comply with other court requirements.

The same year, ⁠an intruder broke into the Pelosis’ home ‌and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull. The ​attack drew national attention, ‌prompted increased security concerns for elected officials and their families, and became a major political ​flashpoint. Pelosi later underwent surgery and recovered from his injuries.

The assailant, David Wayne DePape, was subsequently prosecuted and sentenced to life in prison,