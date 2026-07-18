Russia, Ukraine exchange fresh strikes on warehouses, ports

Bloomberg

Russia and Ukraine exchanged fresh airstrikes into Saturday, with Kyiv targeting several Russian regions with drones, including a deadly hit on facilities operated by a major online retailer, and Moscow hitting Ukrainian ports.

Ukrainian UAVs damaged warehouses operated by Wildberries, one of Russia’s largest e-commerce marketplaces, in the Moscow region and in the town of Kotovsk in the Tambov region about 480 kilometers (300 miles) to the southeast, according to local authorities. Seven people were killed and another 25 injured in the Tambov strike, Gov. Yevgeny Pervyshov said, according to Interfax.

In the Moscow region, 24 people were injured and a fuel depot caught fire, Gov. Andrey Vorobyov said in a post on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Wildberries warehouses were used to facilitate the supply of sanctioned components for the production of drones and navigation equipment by Russia.

The attacks were also a response to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s “civilian infrastructure and on our cities and communities,” Zelenskyy said on X.

Ukraine also hit 13 vessels in the Black and Azov Seas with drones, Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, said on Telegram, the latest in a string of maritime attacks on the areas.

Separately, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it struck a container ship that was unloading ammunition, as well as a bulk carrier transporting cargo for the Ukrainian military in ports in the Odesa region. Air defenses downed 774 Ukrainian drones over various Russian regions in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Odesa regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said a civilian vessel flying the Marshall Islands flag was damaged and caught fire in the attack on the ports, injuring four crew members, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Another target was a merchant vessel sailing under the Antigua and Barbuda flag, he said, with one person killed and three others injured and hospitalized.