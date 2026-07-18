Spokane Buddhist Temple hosting traditional Japanese Obon Festival

By Elizabeth Gallagher The Spokesman-Review

While Obon is traditionally a three-day Japanese Buddhist festival, Spokane has its own one-day Obon – “a time to honor our ancestors with gratitude, reflection and joyful remembrance,” Visit Spokane states.

The Spokane Buddhist Temple, at 927 S. Perry St., is holding its annual Obon Summer Festival from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Attendees will have plenty to experience throughout the evening in conjunction with the 4 p.m. Shin Buddhist Obon service that moves to Grant Park.

At 1 p.m., the festival kicks off with arts and crafts. Festival goers will sample handmade Japanese food , while children will play kids games at the event. The temple will also be hosting an open house.

At 4:30 p.m., festival goers are asked to move the celebration to Grant Park. After the Obon service, there will be a karate exhibition, in partnership with Spokane Karate Goju-Ryu’s Jundokan International.

A kendo exhibition will follow the 20-minute karate exhibition. Kendo is a modern Japanese marital art.

At 5 p.m., Spokane Taiko is holding a performance. Taiko is any type of traditional Japanese drums.

“Taiko is as much a discipline as it is a performance,” said Spokane Taiko Director Mark Bedell. “Our members commit to four pillars: respect, strength of spirit, strength of body and technique. The art asks for patience and focus in every part of our lives.”

At 5:30 the audience is invited to join in Bon Odori, a communal dance of remembrance.

After the main dance, there is a 6:30 kimono competition. The kimono is a traditional Japanese garment. The kimonos are being put into two categories – most traditional and most creative.

The event is free for all ages .