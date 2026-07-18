Susan Kane-Ronning: Washington needs wolf management that reflects the peoples’ desires

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Susan Kane-Ronning

By Susan Kane-Ronning

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s estimated 2025 annual wolf count increased the population to 270. This increase sounds like stable recovery, but Washington can’t take our wolf population for granted. There has been no successful dispersal to the southern Cascades or the northwest coast, two areas of prime habitat that the 2011 Wolf Recovery Plan requires before the population can be considered recovered.

Tasked with recommending strategies for reducing conflicts with wolves, the Wolf Advisory Group is composed of one-third ranchers, one-third hunters, and one-third environmentalists. Since hunting and ranching anti-wolf interests align, environmentalists advocating for wolves are outnumbered 2 to 1 when they enter the room.

Decisions that should be based on science are being shaped by the loudest voices in the room. The WAG tends to be contentious, with the majority monopolizing discussions. In one WAG meeting, livestock producers harangued WDFW for two hours while environmentalists listened.

The WAG’s unequal composition isn’t supported in Washington. Washingtonians support sustainable predator populations and don’t want wolves killed for livestock predations. That number goes up if the cattle are grazing on public land, especially when ranchers don’t employ reasonable steps to deter predations or graze near a denning site.

Wolves’ one offense is that they eat meat – they’re being killed and poached for doing so on public land that doesn’t belong to livestock producers.

Wolves that disperse into southwest Washington are quickly poached. On Oct. 6, 2024, an adult male gray wolf was found dead near Goldendale, disabled from a gunshot; it dragged itself for miles toward water before dying of starvation. After wolf depredations this year in southeast Washington, WDFW director Kelly Susewind ordered a lethal removal of “one or two” wolves on June 23. Shortly after, a wolf was found illegally shot. While the poaching was still under investigation, WDFW chose not to wait to determine whether the wolf’s death thwarted wolf predation and killed a second wolf on June 30.

Poaching and lethal removals are retribution killings, justified as a means to reduce wolf predation on livestock. Killing a wolf, often not the one responsible, is meant to disrupt the pack and change its behavior. The kill often happens days after the predation, so the pack has no reason to connect the two. The effectiveness of lethal removals is mixed, and the positive effect is often moderate, localized, and short-lived. If the pack’s hunting ability is compromised, lethal removal can actually increase predation.

Predation reports to WDFW are down – not necessarily because conflicts decreased, but amid growing concern that “shoot, shovel, and shut up” poaching is quietly filling the gap.

The higher wolf count doesn’t equal a stable population. Washington’s wolves are susceptible to impacts of disease, climate change, and drought. Yellowstone’s wolf population recently dropped from 108 wolves to 84 because of a distemper outbreak that killed one-third of the wolf pups born.

Despite wolves’ vulnerability, in the July 8 WAG meeting, WDFW officials urged the WAG to discuss a post-delisting classification of wolves as either a game or a hunting species.

WDFW already uses the “Caught in the Act” rule that allows domestic animal owners to kill a wolf when attacking livestock in the eastern part of the state. It allows the livestock owner, family members, and an employee to kill the wolf. The rule is being updated, and livestock owners want more flexibility regarding who can kill the wolf. Some WAG members want no limitations. In the July 8 meeting, a ranching WAG member stated their logic: It’s like someone pulling over to kill a coyote on the side of the road, even when there was no calf nearby. That’s the reasoning increasingly shaping Washington’s wolf management.

Meanwhile, the nonlethal alternatives to reduce conflict without killing wolves are supported by taxpayers. Taxpayers paid a total of $1,996,492 on wolf management in 2025, including damage prevention, nonlethal conflict prevention, range riding, livestock losses, and wolf lethal removals. Non-lethal approaches only work if they are implemented accurately and consistently. The current Wolf-Livestock Interaction Protocol requires that range riding, one of the most effective nonlethal deterrents, be deployed “near daily”, at least four to five days per week, for a few hours each day. It isn’t a deterrent if range riders aren’t on the landscape when wolves are. They’re just a checked box on the nonlethal protocol form.

Washington needs a Wolf Advisory Group that represents the public’s interest in wolf recovery, not just an interest in lethal removals and hunting.

Susan Kane-Ronning, of Bellingham, is a licensed psychologist. She is co-chair of the Washington Sierra Club Wildlife Committee.