These colleges offer free tuition to families earning up to $200K

Daniel de Visé USA Today

In the admissions process at many prestigious universities, financial aid pledges have grown more generous in recent years – and more complicated.

Elite colleges tell applicants they will meet 100% of “demonstrated financial need,” often without loans. But first, students must wade through a thicket of forms to determine their “expected family contribution,” which might be an eye-popping sum.

Many families don’t understand the byzantine aid formulas. Others don’t trust the math.

So, some universities are trying a different approach. A growing number are rolling out a new kind of financial aid pledge that could not be simpler: If your family earns less than $100,000 or so, tuition is free.

At Emory University in Atlanta this fall, undergraduate students whose families earn $200,000 or less will pay no tuition.

The University of Notre Dame in Indiana will charge no tuition this fall to students with family incomes up to $150,000, and half tuition to families earning up to $200,000.

Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore is now tuition-free for families earning up to $200,000. The university covers tuition, fees and living expenses for families earning up to $100,000.

Those schools join Carnegie Mellon, Tufts, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Chicago and others in making tuition-free pledges for middle-class families with incomes ranging from roughly $75,000 to $250,000.

While many initiatives are new, some universities have waived tuition for middle-income students for a decade or more. The goal of the aid pledges is to persuade middle-class families that a prestigious private university can be affordable.

“If these families can do the impossible, get into these schools, they should be able to go,” said Veronica Hauad, deputy dean of admissions at the University of Chicago.

‘It actually covers everything’

Emory University’s free tuition pledge was “a huge factor” for Maddux McClymonds, 18, who applied as an early-decision candidate for the fall term. Under early decision, if the school accepts you, you must attend.

“I wanted to go to a bigger-name school,” he said. “Unfortunately, so many of these prestigious colleges were out of reach for me. I was fairly confident I could get in to some of these schools, but I knew that if I got in, I’d have to be taking out a lot of money in student loans.”

McClymonds lives with his mother, who works as a county appraiser in Twin Falls, Idaho. Based on the family’s finances, Emory committed to cover the full cost of his attendance, including room and board, when the school accepted him.

“I basically told her that if I got in, I wouldn’t be paying anything,” he said. “It actually covers everything.”

Top universities missing middle-class students

College aid officials talk a lot these days about a demographic phenomenon variously called the missing middle, the doughnut or the barbell.

Top universities often have large numbers of low-income students, whose full cost of attendance is covered by government and institutional grants. They also have large populations of affluent students, whose parents pay the full cost of attendance.

What’s missing is students from the middle: too wealthy to qualify for federal Pell Grants, but not wealthy enough to write a $70,000 tuition check.

“This has been a portion of the population that we have been concerned about for a number of years,” said Micki Kidder, vice president for undergraduate enrollment at Notre Dame. “We noticed that the middle-income group was kind of getting squeezed out of many of the institutions.”

Free tuition guarantees are the latest step in an evolutionary journey in student aid among selective, well-funded universities, institutions with sufficient endowments to make big investments in tuition subsidies. Notre Dame has an endowment of $20 billion, Kidder said. Emory’s endowment is $12 billion.

For many years, selective schools have pledged to meet the full demonstrated financial need of all admitted students, so that, in theory, anyone can afford to attend.

Starting in the late 1990s, many of the same schools moved to eliminate loans from their aid awards, launching a “no-loan” movement that promised to help students graduate without debt.

Colleges posted net price calculators and other tools on their websites to help families guess at what their “demonstrated need” might be, and how much the school would kick in.

Can colleges convince families they are affordable?

But institutions have struggled to convince middle-class families that they are affordable, especially in an era when the full cost of attendance at top universities can hit $100,000.

“We say we meet full demonstrated need. People don’t understand what that means,” said John Leach, vice provost of Emory.

If college consumers are apprehensive about cost, it’s easy to see why. Many top-drawer private colleges and universities post sticker prices of $70,000 to $80,000 for tuition alone. Those prices have risen faster than inflation for years.

But most students pay much less. At private nonprofit colleges, average annual tuition and fees actually declined from $19,490 in 2015 to an estimated $16,910 in 2025, after accounting for inflation and aid, according to the College Board.

Emory University launched its Emory Advantage initiative in 2007, pledging to eliminate loans from aid awards for middle-income families. In 2022, the school eliminated loans entirely from undergraduate aid awards.

That policy continues. But now, families earning $200,000 or less will pay no tuition.

Free tuition pledges attracting middle-income students

Already, Emory’s pledge has yielded results. With the incoming fall class, the number of students from families earning $100,000 to $200,000 has increased by half, Leach said.

The yearly total of federal student loan debt taken on by Emory students dropped from $12 million in the 2021-22 academic year to $4 million in 2024-25.

“And it’s going to keep going down,” Leach said.

Other universities, too, have flattened the “barbell” and eased the burden of debt on middle-income applicants.

Since the fall of 2025, the University of Pennsylvania has covered full tuition for families earning up to $200,000 a year. Penn’s tuition guarantee dates to 2008 and originally provided free tuition for families earning less than $90,000.

As a result, fewer Penn students are borrowing. In the income range from $140,000 to $200,000, the share of students taking out loans as part of their aid packages has dropped from 68% in 2010 to 26% today

It’s debatable whether a family with $200,000 in annual income qualifies as middle-class. Either way, a free-tuition pledge for families earning $200,000 or less covers about 84% of American families, according to an analysis by the Motley Fool. Roughly 57% of households earn $100,000 or less.

The median household income in Georgia, Emory’s home state, is $81,210, according to federal data. The university’s Advantage Plus program covers tuition for families earning more than twice that amount.

If there’s a downside for students considering Emory, Notre Dame and other schools with free tuition pledges, it is this: You still have to get in.

Emory admitted 12% of applicants to its fall class. Notre Dame admitted 9%.