Andy Billig and Pam Haley: Vote ‘yes’ on STA’s Proposition 1 to maintain Spokane County’s forward momentum

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By Andy Billig and Pam Haley

By Andy Billig and Pam Haley

In 2016, voters approved a modest increase in sales tax funding, with an accountability renewal, to expand and modernize Spokane Transit Authority operations. Since then, STA has provided more than 85,000,000 total rides across regular bus, paratransit and rideshare operations, averaging more than 34,000 trips each weekday in 2025.

Proposition 1 is not asking voters for new funding. It asks voters to maintain existing funding that has resulted in a 35% increase in service hours since 2016. Those additional service hours have resulted in higher frequencies, new routes and greater access for all who use transit.

STA not only serves Spokane and Spokane Valley, but it also serves the cities of Airway Heights, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Medical Lake and Millwood, connecting workers, students, individuals with disabilities and seniors with opportunity.

This fall, the agency will launch the first two of six planned “Mobility-on-Demand” pilots in Latah Valley and north Spokane Valley. STA Link is a flexible transportation service designed to expand transit coverage in areas currently underserved by regular bus service due to infrastructure constraints. The program will eventually be expanded to include northeast Spokane (including the township of Mead), Liberty Lake, West Plains and an overlay of the five other zones to provide an accessible van for individuals with mobility issues.

Critics of sales tax renewal will argue that STA doesn’t need the money, that its reserves have increased in recent years. It’s a classic case of anti-transit pundits trying to flip STA’s financial health into a negative.

The reality is that STA’s healthy reserves are proof of the agency’s responsible, conservative fiscal management and a staunch commitment to debt-free operations. STA’s reserves allow STA to make critical investments for our region, improving service, investing in our region’s growth plans and creating local jobs, all without increasing taxes.

Every dollar of STA’s reserves is designated and programmed for specific purposes, including construction projects, fleet replacement and risk reserves. Without those reserves, STA would be forced to take on debt for major projects, like the Spokane City Line or the upcoming Division Street Bus Rapid Transit line.

Additionally, projects like the new transit centers in Spokane Valley, West Plains and Moran Prairie would be massively expensive to finance through debt, costing taxpayers more in the long run.

Without renewal of this vital funding, STA would be forced to not only scale back its future projects, but it would also lose more than $120 million dollars in state and federal grants that rely on continuation of existing local funding for operations.

Operations would also be scaled back in the coming years, with cuts to service frequency, operating hours and, almost certainly, elimination of entire routes. This could mean cuts to important crosstown routes, eliminating paratransit service to parts of our community and cutting short the Mobility-on-Demand program.

Without renewal, STA’s free service for kids will be threatened, increasing busing costs for local schools. Without renewal, more residents will be forced to take additional car trips, adding further congestion to our streets and highways.

According to research from the American Public Transportation Association, for every dollar spent on public transportation, communities receive a return of $5 in economic development. In this period of highly volatile gas prices, we must continue to invest in transit that offers affordable access to jobs, education, shopping and recreation for the tens of thousands of residents who ride STA daily.

A ‘yes’ vote on STA’s Proposition 1 is a vote for a strong local economy, vibrant cities and towns, and the future of our region.

Andy Billig is a former state senator, who represented the 3rd Legislative District in Spokane. Pam Haley is a Spokane Valley council member.