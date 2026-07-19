Lightning-sparked Kaiser Canyon fire grows to more than 62,000 acres

A man with a horse trailer gets out of his vehicle as flames from the Kaiser Canyon fire creep across a hillside Sunday in Okanogan County. (Jennifer Buchanan/Seattle Times)

A lightning strike-induced fire in Okanogan County has grown to 62,872 acres with no containment as of Sunday night, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The Kaiser Canyon fire broke out around 6 a.m. Thursday a mile from Nespelem, Washington, on the Colville Reservation, after a lightning strike. It continued to grow due to flashy fuels and strong wind gusts, a news release from Northeast Washington Interagency Management Team 3 said.

Around 500 people deployed on the fire as of Sunday. First responders worked Saturday to protect structures, manage heat pockets, lay dozer lines and build containment lines. Sunday crews will focus on life, property and firefighter safety.

Buffalo Lake Road, Rebecca Lake, Belvedere, Nespelem and the Columbia River Campground are under Level 3 “go now” evacuations.

More than 1,000 people have been displaced and 800 structures threatened, according to previous reporting from The Spokesman-Review.

The Seattle Times reported Sunday that the town of Nespelem “is intact but has bee n surrounded by flames less than 2 miles away” and that while no injuries were reported Saturday, at least 10 structures were destroyed.

Several highways and roads have been closed as of Sunday due to the fire, including state Route 155 from Park City Loop to Rebecca Lake Road; Cache Creek Road from Nespelem to state Route 21 in Ferry County; Columbia River Road from Nespelem Agency to Coyote Creek Road; and Buffalo Lake Road is closed to Peter Dam Road.

The Kaiser Canyon fire has grown to more than 53,000 acres as of Sunday morning since a lightning strike ignited it Thursday. (Courtesy of Northeast Washington Incident Management Team 3)

Dry, hot and windy conditions in the area make rapid fire spread a potential threat, the release said. The National Weather Service reported Nespelem experienced temperatures as high as 90 degrees and had 12% humidity as of Sunday evening.

A Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team will take over the fire Monday from the Northeast Washington Interagency Management Team 3.

People in need of shelter can go to:

Omak Community Center, 601 Benton St., Omak, Washington.

Omak Longhouse (limited to the Convalescence Center Patients), 25 Mission Road, Omak.

Lake Roosevelt Gym, 500 Civic Way, Coulee Dam.

Evacuees with pets in a kennel can take shelter at:

Ridge Riders Rodeo Grounds, 2209 Alcan Road, Grand Coulee.

Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan, Washington.

Omak Stampede Rodeo Grounds, 236 Ferry Street, Omak.

On Saturday, Bethany Osgood, spokeswoman for the Northeast Washington Interagency Management Team, said the fire has been growing rapidly toward the northwest through an existing burn scar littered with downed trees, steep hills and dry grasses, according to previous reporting from The Spokesman-Review. The area is difficult for fire crews to navigate, and hot, dry and windy conditions have exacerbated the spread.

First responders are asking people not to fly drones over the fire. Drones prevent water aircrafts from drafting water, the release said. Residents who evacuated are being asked not to re-enter until evacuation orders are lifted.