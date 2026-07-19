L7 bassist Jennifer Finch dies after aggressive brain cancer diagnosis

By Kim Willis USA Today

Jennifer Finch, bassist for the rock band L7, has died after a battle with brain cancer. She was 59.

The band confirmed Finch’s death in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“With a very heavy heart we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch ​has passed away today,” the post said. “She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide. We love you Jennifer.”

The band’s representative ⁠shared a longer statement with USA Today that underscored Finch’s accomplishments as a photographer and writer, and noted that her “fierce ‌spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed ​all of our lives forever.”

“Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured. We love her beyond words and will carry her with us ⁠always.”

News of Finch’s death came just days after the band announced ‌a GoFundMe had been launched to ‌help the musician amid her battle with an “aggressive” form of brain cancer.

Finch joined L7, the influential, hair-thrashing grunge band with an all-female line-up, in 1986. ⁠She was also known for her work in the bands The Shocker and Other Star People. In May, L7 announced its Last Hurrah tour, set to kick off in ‌October. The band previously said that it ‌would proceed with the tour without Finch, per her wishes.

According to the GoFundMe, Finch had “reason to believe that treatment, including a full course of radiation, would get her back to some ⁠version of normal living” when she was first diagnosed with brain cancer, ​but “unforeseen complications led to multiple surgeries ⁠and a ​string of difficult setbacks.”

The fundraising page said Finch had been left with “significant physical limitations” and needed care “beyond what friends and family can safely provide around the clock.”

Stars including Juliette Lewis, Joan Jett and Courtney Love shared the fundraiser on their social media pages and encouraged ⁠fans to donate, and the GoFundMe exceeded its goal, raising more than $390,000. The funds were intended to cover expenses including in-home nursing care, physical and speech therapy and medical equipment, as well as to ⁠help “preserve Jennifer’s legacy by creating an archive of her artistic and creative work” and complete a “significant creative project that was scheduled for release next year.”

On July 14, Finch’s loved ones shared in an update on her Instagram page that she had been ⁠getting their messages of support and was “really ‌enjoying them.”

A post on Finch’s personal Instagram page confirmed the ​news of her ‌death and said that her “impact on the world of music was seismic; her impact on ​our lives, even moreso.” Her loved ones asked for “some space to heal privately during this difficult time.”

Contributing: Kim Willis

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: L7 bassist Jennifer Finch dies after aggressive brain cancer diagnosis

Reporting by Brendan Morrow, USA TODAY / USA TODAY

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