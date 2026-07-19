Letters for Sunday, July 19

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Cathcart for county auditor

Authentic leadership values exist in the generation stepping up to lead in our county governance. I am confident that Michael Cathcart is the individual who will be a great auditor for Spokane County. I have served side-by-side with Michael through political positions, valuing his patience as we blended “historical and future” concepts. For nearly two decades I have witnessed a calm, discerning, intelligent young man, always honoring his family, his constituents, his values and their values. As a long-term election observer, I know the importance of the elections office. As a Spokane senior citizen, I also know the auditor oversees much more. Michael Cathcart has the skillset and the mindset to assess each department, garner the value of each employee, assess possibilities and realities. He is respectful, honorable and courageous. His open-minded posturing with fact-checking instinct is exemplary. He will listen to the staff of the various divisions, and he will include the public. He will serve us well. This is a man of personal and professional integrity, always demonstrating a temperament necessary for public service. Please vote Michael Cathcart for Spokane County auditor.

Susan Willmoth Spokane

Womack has qualities of a good leader

Even in a perfect world, I would be a strong supporter of David Womack to represent Washington’s 5th Congressional District. He exemplifies timeless characteristics needed in our legislators:

Service – Retired Air Force colonel after 26 years of service.

Leadership – Leader of multiple healthcare organizations after his military retirement

Integrity – Honesty, faith and treating everyone with respect, not only the people that support him.

Alas, our world is far from perfect. The astonishing level of corruption, cruelty and chaos currently on display in our government, very much aided and abetted by our current representative, makes a change imperative. As our next congressman, David will work throughout Eastern Washington to build a better economy for everyone (not just the privileged few), support our farmers, provide affordable healthcare for all, and strengthen America’s defense, rather than embark on foolish military adventures.

Please join me in voting for David Womack for Congress in the Aug. 4 primary election. Our future depends on it.

Scott Harrington

Walla Walla

Buses build community

My degenerating eyesight forced the need to quit driving two years ago.

I have been delighted to discover the joys made possible by the STA. I receive a friendly greeting from my bus driver and even the bratty kids thank him/her as they leave – everyone does.

The impressive backbone of STA is world-class management. In the current debate about continuing tax support, opponents have questioned the virtue of healthy reserves. But I believe reserves are prudent and with the size of the operation, involving heavy equipment with constant needs for repair and replacement. I am mightily impressed by the accomplishments of the STA Director Karl Otterstrom, who came up through the ranks and rides the bus himself most days. He casts a wide net as he leads a meticulous planning process, ensuring that residents and riders are listened to.

I enthusiastically vote “yes” on STA Proposition 1.

Mary Ann Murphy

Spokane

Slur has no place in our community

I am troubled by the use of the R-word in places where we should expect leadership, compassion and respect.

In March, state Sen. Leonard Christian used the word during debate. I attended a ceremony where a pastor used it to describe people who did not share his beliefs. This month, it appeared on signage at a Hillyard coffee shop.

These are not harmless uses of outdated language. They suggest that a word people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have spent decades asking us to stop using is becoming socially acceptable again.

The word was once used by medical, educational and government systems to classify people with intellectual disabilities. It is tied to a history of institutionalization, segregation, forced sterilization, denied education and employment, and lost rights. It later became a common insult. When used to mean foolish, inferior or wrong, intellectual disability becomes the insult, even when no disabled person is targeted.

Intent does not erase impact.

In 2010, Rosa’s Law replaced the term with “intellectual disability” in federal law because people with disabilities and their families made clear that it was stigmatizing and harmful.

As the parent of a daughter with an intellectual and developmental disability, I know language shapes whose abilities are recognized, whose needs are taken seriously and who is welcomed into our communities.

Elected officials, faith leaders and businesses should set a better example. Spokane can do better. Respect begins with listening when a community says a word causes harm–and choosing not to use it.

Darci Ladwig

Spokane