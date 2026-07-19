Liberty Lake fire burns 11 acres, narrowly misses homes

An 11.2-acre brushfire that broke out in Liberty Lake early Sunday is completely contained, said Kenneth Erben, Spokane County Fire District 8 chief.

Around 2:15 a.m., Fire District 8 received a call for a brushfire on South Quinimose Road. A homeowner in the area told first responders that he had witnessed aerial fireworks and a fire was burning near his home. Although the fire nearly reached the backyards of houses along Quinimose Road, there was no damage to homes and no injuries, Erben said. A Level 3 “go now” evacuation order was put in place for homes on South Quinimose Road and East Broken Lance Lane.

The Fire District 8, backed by Spokane Valley Fire Department engines, and the Washington state Department of Natural Resources collaborated to contain the fire and protect structures, saving two homes from an immediate threat and an additional 10 homes from danger. Firefighters from Kootenai County Fire Department and Newman Lake Fire Department also assisted.

The evacuation order was downgraded to Level 1 “get ready” after 8:30 a.m. as the fire reached containment and crews worked on mopping up. Fire District 8 was released from the scene around 10 a.m. as DNR finished putting out hot spots, Erben said.

The fire’s cause is presumed to be fireworks, he said, but crews were unable to locate any evidence of fireworks.