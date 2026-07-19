MAC’s newest exhibit spotlights basket weaving of Columbia Plateau people

Root gathering bags by Joey Lavadour (Umatilla) are on display at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. (Courtesy)

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Cost: $15/adults, $12/seniors and college students, $9/children ages 6-17, free/children 5 and younger and museum members. Tickets available through northwestmuseum.org or at the museum.

When: Through May 30. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.

If visitors take just one thing from “Carrying Tradition: Basketry of the Columbia Plateau,” the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture’s newest exhibition, Tisa Matheson wants it to be that weaving is not a dying art.

“It’s not something that is being forgotten about,” said Matheson, the curator of the museum’s American Indian Collection. “It’s something that is constantly going and constantly being passed on. We wanted to make sure that it has a place in our communities too.”

Matheson has been working on “Carrying Tradition” for several years. The request for American Indian content is always there, she said, and it was the right timing to bring this collection of baskets and woven pieces, many of which have never before been on display, into the spotlight.

Baskets in “Carrying Tradition,” which is open through May 30, 2027, are made of cedar, dogbane, wool and bear grass. Some feature a variety of colors or are black and white while others are primarily neutral with pops of color via patterns woven into the piece.

The exhibit also features some of the 36 baskets crafted by Joey Lavadour which were recently donated to the museum.

“A lot of his baskets have really bright colors and geometric patterns on them,” said Shawn Gunnier, (Wishxam/Yakama Descendant), the MAC’s tribal liaison. “When you come and check out these baskets, you’ll definitely be able to spot the Joey Lavadour baskets.”

With such an extensive collection of baskets and other woven pieces to choose from, Matheson said she focused on choosing works that had never been on display as well as baskets from weavers of different skill levels and baskets of varying ages, though she noted it can be almost impossible to age a basket unless you know who the maker is.

“Carrying Tradition” features four types of baskets: flat bags, Sally bags, or root gathering bags, Klickitat bags and woven hats.

“One of my favorite parts about this show are all the different patterns that are on these baskets,” Gunnier said. “A lot of these baskets have patterns on them that are unique to the tribes of their region, so we’ll see a lot of baskets that have figures of horses, people, butterflies or other animals.”

Not all of the pieces in the exhibit will be pristine and perfect, an intentional choice by Matheson who wanted to show that these bags were loved and used. Gunnier pointed out that some bags will be stained with huckleberry juice from season after season of holding freshly picked berries while others will show signs of having been used for cooking.

Matheson also chose to exhibit newer baskets to highlight the work of younger weavers and show that weaving techniques are being passed from generation to generation. She said weaving is a small community but there is a lot of support within the community and a lot of people willing to teach those interested how to weave.

Matheson and her siblings have weaving experience themselves, with one of her sisters becoming a master weaver.

“We were always instructed to keep our hands busy,” she said. “If we looked like we were bored or we weren’t doing things, we were put to work, or we needed to do something.”

Matheson’s mother was taught by Katherine Ramsey, the great-grandmother of Kellen Trenal (Nez Perce), who has a basket on display in “Carrying Tradition.”

Another basket in the show was crafted by Julie Edwards (Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation), who has taught monthly weaving classes at the MAC. Thus far during the nine-month series of classes, Gunnier estimates Edwards has taught more than 700 people to weave.

“Here at the MAC, we have a large Plateau collection, and I’d like to use our platform to promote the arts of the Plateau,” he said. “Here in Spokane, we have a lot of urban natives, and so I think it’s important that we’re giving them the opportunity to come here and learn these traditional techniques and continue to pass on this knowledge. The whole point of basket weaving is to continue to practice what we’ve been doing for thousands of years.”

With so much history to reflect on, as well as contemporary weavers keeping the artform alive, Matheson said she could have gone down so many rabbit holes when planning “Carrying Tradition.”

The perspective of the exhibit is the passing down of generational knowledge, but she also could have chosen to focus on how to identify the tribe or family group that created a basket based on its design.

She could have put more of an academic focus on the exhibit and highlighted the mathematics involved in designing and creating a basket. She could have also gone down a political route in regard to natural resource preservation.

She wanted to keep this exhibit simple and highlight the range of baskets of the Columbia Plateau people, but she hopes it sparks an interest and inspires visitors to go down some rabbit holes of their own.

“This is just a talking point,” she said. “It’s an introduction to get you curious.”