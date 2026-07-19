Motley Fool: Not too late to invest in Nvidia

Andrews McMeel Syndication

Is semiconductor giant Nvidia’s (Nasdaq: NVDA) incredible run finally over? Its shares have recently pulled back a bit, but there remain excellent reasons to invest in Nvidia.

Nvidia’s bears point to increased competition in the graphics processing unit market. They argue that hyperscalers – the company’s biggest customers – are increasingly relying on internally developed custom artificial intelligence chips, which could reduce their reliance on Nvidia’s hardware.

But Nvidia still reigns supreme in the GPU space, with a 94% market share, according to one research report.

Furthermore, the company is launching a new, powerful platform, Vera Rubin: Rubin is the GPU, while Vera is a central processing unit . That should help Nvidia mitigate the threat from custom AI chips, since one of their appeals is that they offer better price-to-performance ratios for specific workloads.

Finally, Nvidia is tapping into a new opportunity with the Vera CPU, as the shift to agentic AI will bring about increasing demand for CPUs. Nvidia thinks this market could be worth $200 billion.

Nvidia’s AI-related tailwind appears to be far from over. And in the coming years, the stock could generate above-average returns. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Nvidia.)

Ask the Fool

Q. I really don’t want to lose money. So should I only invest in mutual funds and not stocks? – K.T., Biddeford, Maine

A. Mutual funds can lose money, just as stocks can, particularly funds that invest in stocks. Most investments carry some risk. The least risky (such as U.S. Treasury bonds) will often grow very slowly. Stocks have a wide range of risk. Established blue-chip companies, such as Procter & Gamble and Visa, are likely to do well over the long term, albeit with some volatility. Smaller or younger companies can be more volatile.

Mutual funds come in a wide variety, too. Some focus on certain regions or sectors, while others are much broader (and often less risky), tracking the S&P 500 or most of the U.S. or world stock market.

If you have a long investing time frame, you’ll likely do relatively well with broad-market index mutual funds. But there will be occasional periods of disappointment, because few investments go up in a straight line. When choosing mutual funds, favor ones with low fees.

Q. How often should I review the stocks I’m invested in? – S.N., Rapid City, South Dakota

A. Aim to follow those companies at least every three months, when they issue their quarterly and annual reports, which generally include news releases and financial statements. (These are typically found on the companies’ websites.) Listening to or reading transcripts of the accompanying conference calls that managements hold with analysts can be especially informative. You can look up articles about the companies at sites like Yahoo Finance and at Fool.com, too. Though you can keep up with large established companies less often, the more you know about all your holdings, the better.

My dumbest investment

My biggest mistake was buying a few shares of Canopy Growth in 2020, when it was at $140 per share. It had a really huge run, all the way to $490. Then I discovered that it invested in Biosteel or something and had to cut lots of jobs; I didn’t expect as much of a hit as it took. I don’t know what I was thinking in not selling till it was below $3 per share, as it hasn’t shown any signs of recovery. I’ve since cut my losses and gained absolutely nothing but emotional and financial damage. – G.B., online

The Fool responds: Sadly, shares recently sank below $1, so it’s good that you got out whenever you did. Canopy Growth, a Canadian cannabis company, has struggled for multiple reasons, a key one being its investment in BioSteel Sports Nutrition. Canopy stopped funding BioSteel in 2023, and it has been working on strengthening its business.

Its medical marijuana business has been booming, but other divisions have seen slowing sales, in part due to supply-chain issues. Canopy might do well in the long run, but many view it as a speculative and risky proposition right now. While the cannabis industry is promising, not every company in it will prosper.

Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@fool.com.