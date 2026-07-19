Russia hits Kyiv with largest ballistic missile barrage since start of invasion

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

At least one person was killed in what Ukraine’s foreign minister called the largest ballistic missile barrage aimed at Kyiv since the start of Russia’s invasion more than four years ago.

“Russia unleashed the largest number of ballistic missiles since the start of the war – around four dozen – in a brutal terrorist attack on the Ukrainian capital,” Andrii Sybiha said on X. “We need devastating pressure on Moscow to end this terror.”

Another 16 people were wounded in the overnight assault on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X.

“Protection against ballistic missiles is our constant and top priority right now,” Zelenskyy said. “Interceptors are needed every day, and I am grateful to everyone who takes our agreements seriously and ensures the delivery of anti-ballistic capabilities.”

Russia and Ukraine have traded air fire this weekend, with Ukrainian forces on Saturday hitting warehouses operated by one of Russia’s largest e-commerce marketplaces. Authorities said at least seven people were killed in the Tambov region southeast of Moscow.

Separately, 40 people injured in Saturday’s strike on a second logistics facility in the Moscow region were receiving treatment in local hospitals and clinics, a health ministry official said on Sunday, according to Interfax.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had launched a “massive” attack Sunday on what it described as military and logical centers in Kyiv and the surrounding area, as well as the Pivdennyi port in the Black Sea region of Odesa. Plants in the Ukrainian capital producing components for missiles were targeted, the ministry said, adding that Russian air defense had downed 140 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The Ukrainian General Staff said 18 missiles and 108 drones had been shot down. At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, according to regional authorities.

The General Staff also said Kyiv’s forces had attacked two tankers carrying crude and oil products for the Russian military in the Black Sea.

As Ukraine continues to target Russia’s energy infrastructure on an almost daily basis, Zelenskyy said on X that three oil depots and a fuel facility in the southern Russian region of Stavropol had been attacked, while “direct hits were recorded” on three tankers belonging to the so-called shadow fleet in the Black Sea. Ukraine’s security service earlier in the day said the Avero tanker had been targeted.

The Ukrainian leader said late Saturday that he’d spoken with Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, as well as talking “at length” with Mykhailo Fedorov, whose removal as defense minister triggered street protests in recent days.

“Decisions regarding the army will be worked out,” he said.