School supplies or school vouchers? A new federal K-12 scholarship program waits for Ferguson to hop on board

A new Trump administration initiative could redirect hundreds of millions of dollars from the nation’s coffers to the pockets of Washington students in a first-of-its-kind nationwide K-12 scholarship tax credit program.

That is, if Gov. Bob Ferguson enrolls the state before 2027. So far, the first-term Democrat hasn’t made any moves on the issue.

The Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program would give taxpayers dollar-for-dollar tax reimbursements for donations made to approved nonprofit scholarship organizations of up to $1,700. Students could then use these scholarships on myriad educational expenses: school supplies, after school programs, computers, tutors, transportation, even private school tuition.

It’s the latter that gives public education advocates pause, likening the nationwide initiative to a voucher program under which public money is used for private school. Proponents for Washington joining say abstaining would amount to “leaving money on the table” that could benefit all of Washingtonians’ kids at no cost to the state or local school budgets.

The feds have yet to release final rules on how the program could work; that’s expected to come in the fall. Until then, a spokesperson for Ferguson’s office, Brionna Aho, said the governor is awaiting final release of program rules before deciding if Washington should join the 29 other states already signed up or forgo the program entirely.

What’s known so farAlso known as the “Education Freedom Tax Credit” and established by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed last year, it’s pitched as the “largest national expansion of education freedom in history” by the Department of Education.

Beginning in 2027, taxpayers can donate to a nonprofit “scholarship granting organization” and can note that donation in their tax returns for an up to $1,700 tax reimbursement from the federal government in their 2028 tax return. The organizations then use the money to dole out scholarships to K-12 students, to be used on expenses as that organization deems fit.

A scholarship granting organization is defined under the program as a nonprofit that uses at least 90% of its income on K-12 scholarships and awards scholarships to at least 10 students from two different schools.

Students residing in participating states would be eligible for the scholarships, providing their families earn less than three times the area’s median income.

Though students only in participating states would be eligible for the scholarships made through this program, a taxpayer from any state can claim the tax credit if they make the donation to a participating state. For example, a Washingtonian could donate to an authorized nonprofit in Idaho and still qualify for the credit.

There’s still more details and rules to be ironed out as the feds release more details later in the year. Proponents are urging states who have yet to opt in to do so as quickly as possible so nonprofits can figure out how to participate.

School supplies or school vouchers?Gonzaga Prep President Michael Dougherty said Washington’s participation in the program would create a sort of free market system among scholarship granting organizations as each seeks to prove to donors they’re benefiting kids the most.

“What’s going to happen is that organizations are going to be competing for the support of their constituencies,” Dougherty said. “A scholarship granting organization will be successful in raising donations if it can demonstrate that it’s utilizing or distributing those donations in a way that makes sense to their benefactors.”

Dougherty said he’s been following this issue closely . Should Washington opt in, he said G-Prep would launch its own scholarship-granting organization to help cover some tuition costs for some of its students. It would take 10 donors at $1,700 donations each to fully fund a year of tuition for one student at G-Prep, he said.

“We’ve got people who would like to come to this school who still are unable to afford it,” he said. “It’s our heart and desire to ensure that this educational opportunity is open to people who can’t afford full tuition.”

Idaho is one of the 29 states that already have joined; the state has its own existing voucher program for students to attend private school. Around 50-100 of G-Prep’s pupils are from Idaho, Dougherty said, and anticipates they could get more scholarships to cover Prep tuition whether or not Washington opts in.

“I don’t think we’re going to know this until August, when the Treasury comes out with the regulations, whether or not a scholarship can be taken across state lines,” Dougherty said. “But if it can, we anticipate that there will be Idaho residents who would be able to benefit from the program and be able to bring that scholarship to Gonzaga Prep.”

Dougherty said he expects public school pupils to reap more of the benefit from the program if Washington opts in. Since 90% of Washington students attend public school, it stands to reason that 90% of scholarship donations will go toward these kids, Dougherty said.

“Because if you’re a parent of a public school kid and you’ve got the choice of where to send your donation, doesn’t it make sense that you would most likely send your donation to an organization that’s going to benefit kids at your public school?” Dougherty said.

G-Prep and other private schools would most likely be soliciting donations from their alumni base, Dougherty said, which is much smaller relative to the share of public school graduates who he reasons would prefer to donate to a public school cause.

Ryan Grant isn’t so sure. The president of the Medical Lake Education Association and the state teachers union’s political action committee has lingering questions about the intent and practical application of the program. Until more rules are released, he’s hesitant to believe it could be the answer to better fund public education in Washington.

Grant said he suspects that donations would mostly go toward private school tuition, given families already are directly paying for their child’s education, they’re likely in a better position to write a $1,700 charitable check than a family attending public school.

“I think this is where most of the money in this program would go, is towards tuition,” Grant said. “Because it’s a way bigger amount than backpacks and pencils.”

Though the intricacies of the federal program aren’t yet released, Grant said based on other states and their own versions of voucher programs, he is a “little cynical” public schools would see much of this money.

“I mean I’ve seen tuition rebate programs, I’ve never seen school supply rebate programs,” he said.

Proponents of states joining, like the national Democrats for Education Reform which has long advocated for school choice initiatives around the country, argue that forgoing the program is “leaving money on the table.”

“The money, taxpayers can take advantage of it, whether or not the governor opts in,” said Gabriel Ramos, the group’s national director of external affairs. “So why not keep those funds in state?”

State-by-state calculations drafted by Democrats for Education Reform indicate that if 1% of Washingtonians donate under the program, the state could see $24 million in scholarships for students and matching tax credit from the federal government. If 30% of Washingtonians partake, it could mean around $723 million .

That’s money that could come in handy as state leaders deal with budget shortfalls, Ramos said.

While proponents pitch this sum as money left on the table, Grant cautioned it doesn’t come from thin air. Those reimbursements sent to taxpayers in exchange for making their donations could be going toward something else in the federal budget, facing a seemingly perpetual deficit of its own.

“What is the trade-off going to be? Is that going to be ‘Here’s 700 million in this program, so we’re going to give you less Title I money?’ ” Grant asked. “Is this really brand new money? It’s really hard to see in this budget environment how that could possibly be.”

Grant said if Ferguson chooses to have Washington join, he doesn’t envision the program “moving the needle” in terms of public school enrollment. District enrollment is how schools are funded by the state in its per pupil formula.

“I don’t see a lot of the kids at the margin of ‘Do I do public or do I do private’ being pushed one way or the other on this,” he said.

In Medical Lake, where some 36% of students come from military families, Grant works in the online learning program. For some families who moved to Washington from a state with an existing voucher program for private school enrollment, their “ears perked up” hearing there may be the potential for some tuition coverage through this federal program, should Washington enroll.

“Of any district in Eastern Washington, Medical Lake is probably most at the intersection of the voucher movement. We have families from all over the country here. We have two really close private school options with Christian Heritage (School) and Chesterton (Academy of Notre Dame). We have Cheney around us. We have Reardan around us,” Grant said. “Folks in Medical Lake know that they can make choices.”

Medical Lake School District offers alternative learning support for families that don’t want to attend a traditional school building, including a home-school partnership, online instruction and a hybrid model. There are around 30 families in these programs, Grant said.

Should Washington opt into the federal program, he anticipates these families would be the most interested in some sort of scholarship to leave the district.

“We work really hard here to support the families to do what they feel is right for their family for their kids, so the families that want to home-school, I’m right there to help a bunch of them,” he said.