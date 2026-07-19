Sheriff’s office: Remains found in Douglas County presumed to be missing Coulee City man

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office found what are believed to be the remains of a missing Coulee City man, according to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The presumed body of John Morrison was recovered several days after his car was found abandoned in rural Douglas County.

Deputies were called Tuesday to Stinar Road and Rivendell Road in Orondo, Washington, to investigate a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle appeared to be abandoned when deputies arrived, a news release from Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille said.

DCSO linked the vehicle to Morrison, who was reported missing from Grant County on July 5.

Deputies searched the area for Morrison, but were unable to find him.

The next day, in collaboration with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter, they observed a person lying motionless in steep terrain a few hundred feet from where Morrison’s vehicle had been found. The person appeared to be dead, the release said, but was in an inaccessible place. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had to wait until Friday to work with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit to retrieve the body.

Officers believe the remains to be Morrison’s. His family has been notified, and the remains have been transferred to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy and formal identification, the release said.