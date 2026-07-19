Spain’s Rodri wins World Cup Golden Ball as Pau Cubarsi, Unai Simon also collect awards

By Leon Imber The Athletic

Spain’s players dominated the 2026 World Cup awards, winning three individual accolades after their 1-0 win over Argentina in Sunday’s final.

After leading his side to glory, midfielder and captain Rodri won the World Cup Golden Ball award, presented to the best player at the tournament.

Unai Simon won the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, while defender Pau Cubarsi took home the Young Player Award (best player born on or after Jan. 1, 2005).

Those awards are chosen by FIFA’s Technical Study Group, which comprises ex-pros, coaches and analysts. The World Cup Golden Boot award, for the tournament’s top scorer, went to France’s Kylian Mbappe. The France captain scored 10 times and recorded four assists, going clear of Argentina’s Lionel Messi (eight goals, four assists) with a second-half brace in Saturday’s 6-4 third place loss to England.

This summer’s World Cup marked the second consecutive major tournament in which Rodri, 30, played a pivotal role in his team’s success. He was named the Player of the Tournament in Spain’s victorious European Championship campaign two years ago, which led to him being awarded the Ballon d’Or.

Rodri started all eight of Spain’s matches this summer, winning all but the opening 0-0 draw against Cape Verde. He did not score or assist, but recorded strong passing metrics which allowed his side to control matches through possession.

Simon, 29, is the second Spanish goalkeeper to win the award after Iker Casillas in 2010.

The Golden Glove award was introduced in 1994 and originally called the Lev Yashin award, after the legendary Soviet goalkeeper, before being renamed in 2010.

Entering the final, Simon had kept six clean sheets, the most at a single World Cup in the tournament’s history, with Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere the only player to breach the Spanish defense. In the final, Simon had little to do as Argentina registered only two shots in 120 minutes of action, with neither troubling the Athletic Club goalkeeper.

Simon’s tally of nine clean sheets across all his World Cup appearances puts him just one behind the record of 10 shared by Peter Shilton and Fabian Barthez.

Cubarsi, the 19-year-old Barcelona defender, played every minute of the tournament.

Mbappe won the Golden Boot for the second consecutive tournament. He also became the competition’s all-time top scorer with 22, surpassing Miroslav Klose (Germany), who reached a tally of 16. Lionel Messi also surpassed the previous record-holder’s total and finished with 21 goals.