Spokane Indians torched for season-high runs against, fall in series finale to Everett 21-3 | NWL baseball

Spokane Indians starter Yuma Herrera looks for answers against the Everett AquaSox on July 19, 2026 at Avista Stadium. (James Snook)

Sometimes a pitcher just doesn’t have his best stuff. It’s really tough when it happens to every pitcher a manager tries.

Six Indians pitchers combined to give up 17 hits, 12 walks, four hit batters and three wild pitches, leading to a season-high number of runs allowed.

Carlos Jimenez hit two of Everett’s six home runs and the AquaSox crushed the Indians 21-3 in the finale of a three-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Sunday.

The AquaSox tied the Indians at the top of the league standings at 15-9.

Matthew Ellis, Anthony Donofrio, Luis Suisbel and Luke Stevenson also went deep for the AquaSox, who lead the NWL with 135 home runs in 90 games this season – 30 more than second-place Eugene. The bottom two hitters in the Everett lineup – Carter Dorighi and Jo Oyama – combined to walk five times.

The teams combined to throw 360 pitches over 3 hours, 10 minutes.

Indians starter Yuma Herrera allowed the first three batters of the game to reach on a walk and a pair of singles. With one down, Ellis tapped one softly down the first baseline and Herrera barely threw him out, but a run scored on the play.

Donofrio led off the second with a homer off the roof of the caboose beyond right center for his sixth long ball of the season.

Herrera departed after two innings and 55 pitches – just 28 for strikes. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

Lefty Justin Loer took over in the third and walked his first batter, Ellis, on a borderline pitch. Suisbel then clobbered a first-pitch fastball for his 10th homer of the season and a 4-1 lead. Loer picked up a strikeout, then walked the bases loaded, and was replaced by Tyler Hampu.

A run scored on a ground ball, and another came in on a rundown for the final out of the inning and the Indians trailed 6-1 after two and a half innings.

Everett picked up another run in the fourth, then broke it wide open in the sixth. Jimenez led off the inning with his 12th homer of the season, then Celesten tripled and scored on a single by Eike, prompting another pitching change.

Ismael Luciano entered for his first appearance since July 5 and it did not go well, as he gave up three hits and a walk, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch resulting in three more runs.

Hunter Omlid took over in the seventh and fared no better – on his first two batters Eike doubled and Ellis crushed an opposite field homer to make it 15-3. Omlid hit Suisbel, then walked Donofrio and Oyama – his third free pass of the game – to load the bases.

That brought up Stevenson, the Seattle Mariners seventh-ranked prospect, who took an Omlid fastball over the scoreboard in right center for a grand slam and his 11th homer of the season.

Jimenez followed with his second homer of the day, and that was it for Omlid. Francis Rivera came in and allowed another run. All told, the two pitchers combined to give up eight runs on five hits, two walks, two wild pitches and three hit batters in the inning.

Ethan Hedges and Kelvin Hidalgo hit home runs for Spokane.

The Indians host a six-game series against Tri-City on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Avista Stadium.