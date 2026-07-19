Summer Stories 2026: ‘No One’s Fault’

By Mery Noel Smith For The Spokesman-Review

Mery Noel Smith is a devoted mother of five, poet, storyteller, artist and advocate. She is Spokane’s sixth poet laureate and has served one year of her two-year tenure. Smith is author of “crumbs” (2021), a chapbook. Smith’s poem “Genesis 2:4 and then God Rested from All the Work He Had Done” was nominated for a 2024 Pushcart Prize by Trestle Creek Review. Her work has been anthologized in “Listen to Your Mother: What She Said Then, What We’re Saying Now” and in “Pivot and Pause” poems in resilience. Her workshops are held inside prisons, recovery centers, libraries, memory care facilities, colleges and classrooms across Washington state. Visit merynoel.com to see how you can participate.

Jennie was 11 years old when she learned her Dad was not her real Dad. It had been weeks – or was it months? – since her brother and used-to-be Dad had left. Like the family cars, the bank was also taking back their house. It would be sold but until then, her mom had worked out a deal: they could stay in the large empty home. Most of the furniture was gone by then, sold for parts like at a bike shop. As they needed things, Jennie’s mom peddled the dresser, then her costume jewelry, then the blender, still in the box, from Costco. Jennie shared a bed with her mom but didn’t mind it. The only TV set sat across the foot of their bed. All Jennie had to do was plug it into the wall and on top of a milk crate altar she could watch and rewatch her VHS tapes. Next to that her CD player and a small stack of singles she could afford from Radio Shack. There was one full album in the pile, “Tragic Kingdom,” the debut album from No Doubt – a band that used-to-be Dad would never have approved of.

The one piece of furniture Jennie still had was an inflatable chair, if you can call that furniture. It looked like a giant Jolly Rancher, grape flavor. It would be in that very chair where Jennie’s heart would crack open. Late one night, much later than had she had ever been allowed to stay up before the divorce, sitting in that purple chair she heard the voice of her mother’s friend say, “Jennie, you know he’s not your real dad don’t you?”

“What do you mean?” Jennie’s voice was pinched. “Who is this?”

“He’s not your real Dad.” The woman’s voice slurred and slowed over the word real.

It was how Jennie was used to receiving information now. Jennie could recognize the signals of her mom’s drinking, the molasses diction, her hazel eyes gone glass, lost to the third or fourth cup of wine. Jennie’s throat shrank, a pinprick of breath escaped. She could only stare at her mother crouching nearby, merlot-stained teeth and the eyes of someone who just heard a gun shot.

“He’s not your Dad, Jennie. Your mom didn’t want to upset you, so I’m telling you.”

Jennie passed the cordless phone back to her mom. The woman’s voice carried on as she floated across the bedroom on the edge of some great sea, eyes burning as they filled with the salt of herself.

Jennie’s used-to-be dad had an invisible barrier to his heart that she felt but couldn’t name. She had always been suspicious of his love, her belonging in question. Jennie calculated every one of his features, his nose, comparing every mole and smile line to her own. The math never seemed to add.

“So, I’m half Mom and half you?”

It’s like she had always known. Jennie was loud and jovial. He was cold and stern. She was lighthearted and dreamy-eyed. He was serious and busy, always busy. For her size, Jennie was pretty strong and could throw a decent punch, that much he had made sure of. He was tall and lean, red hair, deep brown eyes and furrowed brow with a boxy chin and squared shoulders, handsome and uncompromising. Jennie was the runt of the litter, fair hair and blue eyes, round everywhere, overly sensitive and thin-skinned. When she finally found a match between them, they were both barefoot. “Our pinky toes! Look! They are the same!” It was true, they were both unusually small in relation to the rest of their toes. She had been so pleased with herself. Maybe he smiled? Jennie couldn’t recall exactly. There had to have been at least a head nod in their silent agreement. One small mercy he gave her, his soon-to-be, used-to-be child.

But before that, before the Jolly Rancher chair and the lady on the phone, was it Theresa’s sister? Before that, Jennie’s mom was the one who had been suddenly gone. What was most strange to Jennie was her dad’s sudden presence, completely out of context. He was not supposed to be home after school. They spent early mornings together, getting ready for school drop off; he would scold Jennie’s outfit choice and insist on ironing her jeans with the crease in the middle. He joked about hand grenades being used as a brush for Jennie’s unkempt hair. Every morning he insisted on vitamins and enough breakfast to feed a long-haul truck driver. After Jennie was off for school, her Mom would have had the place to herself. They way she liked to, on the phone with her sisters, aloe vera face mask and chain smoking, get ready for the day. Jennie’s mom would be gone before she walked home from school. He opened the place every morning and Jennie’s mom closed. Another trade they had somehow come to. It was strange that day, to find her dad home after school. And what stands out even now, was for the first time in her life, Jennie’s dad poured her a bowl of cereal. Nobody said much, Jennie can only remember that the day suddenly yawned into a fist. Jennie’s mom was not coming home tonight, her soon-to-be-used-to-be-dad had said.

Unbeknownst to Jennie, her mom’s face had been rearranged the night before. She had left, but without a note. No sign of where she went or how long she’d be gone.

Her mother did not return for the next seven days.

Her mother’s face, she remembered, looked smeared like the trees in “Starry Night.” A blurry resemblance of a woman through the eyes of a mad man, this dad. A headbutt to the upper right corner of her face had caused swelling in both eyes and across the bridge of her nose. More than anything, Jennie will wish to have never found those pictures hidden in her mom’s jewelry box. Those glossy squares were not made for the eyes of any child. She wasn’t always a snoop. It was a habit she formed while living alone with her mother. Look for clues, gather the secrets, you’ll be prepared.

“Mom! Where are my cleats?” The sound of her child’s voice suddenly makes Jennie realize she’s been staring out the window with the water running, again.

“Honey, what have I told you? Your cleats, your responsibility.” She couldn’t help but call her kids “honey” and “baby.” Jennie believed all kids secretly liked getting pet names. Except when they didn’t and made it very clear that they went by Fitz now. Just Fitz. She was getting better at this whole parenting thing, rotating the silver handle of the sink, the water dribbling to a stop.

Jennie’s mom did come back. Appeared in the living room one afternoon as if she had just gotten up from her seat for a glass of water. Jennie was torn between relief and anger. Her mom had left her. And it wasn’t that her mom had never left before, it’s just that she was used to being a part of the escape. This was different. Jennie’s mom had changed the rules and made her statue of a father cry. Jennie had never seen her dad cry before.

The highlighter yellow cleats beam from across the room, only partially hidden under the couch. Jennie is tempted to grab them and announce the hunt is over, but she resolves to do better by her children and walks past them. “Have you retraced your steps yet?”

Jennie’s mind won’t let her recall the details and the timeline of this unfolding. It confuses her, will always confuse her, how it ended up this way. Somewhere it was agreed; her mom would keep Jennie and the house (for now) and her dad – soon-to-be, used-to-be dad – would get the shuttered restaurant and Jennie’s younger brother, her Irish twin, someone once said.

Jennie’s visits with them before they moved states were Captain Crunch and bathing suits. At night in the stainless steel sink the potatoes had sat in a month prior, her dad would insist on getting them cleaned up. Food was precious. There were no more Sysco orders of breaded chicken strips and gallon size tubs of barbecue sauce being delivered weekly; the clam chowder that fed their town for a few days had gone green and congealed. Jennie and her brother spent hours in the restaurant marking up yellow legal pads with tic-tac-toe and making the latest soup recipe with what ingredients were left over. They passed time happily there until one day the doors were finally locked. The bank had made good on their end of the bargain. It was an odd feeling, having left a place she knew intimately, not knowing they wouldn’t ever come back. No goodbyes, no ceremonies for the many deaths of her old life.

I have to spit into this tube thingy? By now, Jennie had been waiting over 25 years to meet her real dad. This errand of spitting and mailing seemed lackluster. After years of imagining every iteration of a man who could have really loved his daughter, if only he had the chance to, she thought something more civilized was in order. But this was the way of things, 2019 and companies like Ancestry and more promised you could know your famous cousin and royal aunt, could predict the future of your health and that of your children. Her whole life, one half of her medical history, was left blank. Her whole life, punctuated by all the missing parts. In every version she could fathom of her real dad, he was charming. Legend had it, Jennie’s biological father had comic ink black hair and stormy blue eyes. She glanced in the rearview mirror as she pulled into the bright-lined school zone. Yup, she thought. Icy blue just as the lore had promised. Jennie’s mom was fit with hazel eyes. But you’d have to get close enough to tell, only a handful of people could testify that they were neither green nor brown. Jennie’s mom also had very dark hair, she wore it straight and to her waistline. Before the school bell lets out and her children rush to her, Jennie recalls standing at her mother’s hip, twirling strands of hair in between her fingers, tracing the edges of her face as if she held a paintbrush.

From the few pictures she had, Jennie could honestly say, as a baby she was a warm blond. Soon and steadily she grew into her inevitable darker roots. By the time Jennie was old enough to decide between merlot and pinot at dinner (merlot) she had also decidedly become a blond for life. It was worth the money, she thought. Very few things made Jennie feel like herself. The kids began to pour out from the school, like ants on a hill, a summer’s picnic on the horizon.

She rolled her window down to get a better look, her polarized glasses sat low on not-her-mother’s nose. There! Three warm-blond and blue-eyed children running straight for her already open van door. The awkward package of spit tube and cardboard sat in the front seat; she’d have to remember to drop it off during carpool. The kids flooded the van, floorboards full of backpacks and take-home art pieces. She did the thing parents do all the time with their kids, Jennie pretended. Compared to feeding three very different taste pallets, pretending the significance of some spit in a tube wasn’t what she thought about all the time, was a breeze. At present, it was snacktime.

When Jennie finally met her real dad, she was 35. It turned out the tube and the cardboard was unnecessary – one precisely placed phone call and the circular nature of a small town brought him back around to her at last. Jennie had dreamed of this day since she first learned of his name, Randy.

He barely glanced at her before he turned toward the hostess podium and waited for someone to seat them. They were seated, with the soup of the day and special recited fully, before he could look at her again. Her mother sat there too – it had finally happened! The three of them, sitting around a table together, a mother and a father and Jennie. Randy’s eyes sparkled. She sat frozen waiting for those first words to form out of his mouth. At last, all of his attention is on her, his surely precious, long lost daughter.

“You know why you got a big butt don’t you?”

Jennie won’t remember, later: Did she smile? Tilt her head toward appreciation, however inappropriate? Some details from this meeting she will let drift away.

“Because you’re an Arky. You got an Arky butt.”

Randy is fabulous at storytelling. Jennie adds it to the list of things she comes by honestly, as he rattles and jives to his own tune.

“Took all my kids on cruise once!”

Not all of your kids, Jennie almost whispers.

“I’m the middle child you know.”

Randy seems to be saying, I know I am difficult but what did you expect?

“Oh? Me, too,” Jennie says.

“Sent my oldest daughter Sheri to law school. She’s a shark.”

At this point, Jennie can tell it’s time for her to list her accomplishments. “My writing was recently published.”

What can she say that will make her appear a rare gem?

“You’re no fun,” Randy says, as Jennie orders an iced tea. The glass tumbler proves to shine too bright a flashlight on his third glass of merlot. Jennie suspects that this is neither his nor her mother’s first stop of the day.

Conversation devolves from pleasantries into a short walk. At the coffee shop Jennie frequents, he buys her six Nutter Butters. After 35 years, he must be feeling generous. They walk a little farther and exchange remarks about what used to be: Cyrus O’Leary’s and the 100-year-old Looff Carrousel. Time heals all, that’s what the many well-intended people from her family had told Jennie before meeting with Randy. She was ready to heal. To be loved and accepted by this man, her real dad. But after lunch and after Randy’s bragging and droning on and on about his money and his success as a business man, all she could say for sure was, time reveals. Jennie was the oldest child in the ticket line that day.

Jennie passes out paper plates full of cheese and apple slices, green grapes and pizza. For now, everyone is happy. Even the cleats had been found without her. She begins to fold something. There is always something to fold.

“It looks funny,” her youngest holds up the slice of pizza, its toppings falling onto the kitchen counter. There is no applause, no trophies or ribbons in her home to prove what she has overcome. No plaque that said Jennie had been a winner or did anything that was worth engraving. All those years spent waiting on them, and nothing to show for it.

What Jennie had was prized from the inside, she could trust herself, could count on herself. Her children knew it, too. It wasn’t flashy news but it was something no one could ever take back.