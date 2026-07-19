The ZONE hosts free summer pool party for northeast Spokane families

By Elizabeth Gallagher The Spokesman-Review

The summer is filled with outdoor activities: barbecues, for example, hiking and swimming, of course. For those in Hillyard, there’s a free opportunity to go swimming, and it includes transportation.

From 3 to 7 p.m., the ZONE is hosting a pool party Sunday at the Hillyard Aquatic Center. Free for Northeast Spokane residents, it features no-cost food and transport via Alpha Omega Charters & Tours.

“We are getting pool toys, will have music and food,” Jene Ray, executive director of the ZONE and Northeast Community Center, wrote in an email.

Apple Valley Dental is providing pizza at the event.

“We used to do this each summer pre-COVID, and hadn’t brought it back yet,” Ray said. “We got a great sponsorship from Best Law this year, enough to pay for the pool rental, bus (to stop around our neighborhoods and bring families to/from the pool), and other party supplies to make it a memorable event.”

The ZONE is a northeast Spokane community-focused organization based in the Northeast Community Center. In 2025, they helped more than 5,800 families and 6,100 students. They also put in over 200,000 hours of youth programing and 50,000 hours of adult programming with help from 216 community partners.

While this event is exclusive to northeast Spokane residents, Spokane Parks and Recreation offers free swim passes across Spokane, and they hold family events every couple of weeks.

The next event is at A.M. Cannon Aquatic Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on July 22.

The next event that the ZONE will be holding is a back-to-school resource and literacy fair next month at the Northeast Community Center. For more information, visit thezonespokane.org.