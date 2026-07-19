Abducted 4-year-old Kennewick girl found safe; father on the run

By Cory McCoy Tri-City Herald

A missing 4-year-old Kennewick girl has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued Saturday. Her father, who is accused of abducting her, is still on the run.

Police say he is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

Washington State Patrol issued the alert for Grace Susmilch at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Grace was forcefully taken by Matthew Susmilch, 41, off South Conway Place in Kennewick at 10:45 a.m., according to WSP.

Kennewick police told the Tri-City Herald the abduction is related to a SWAT incident at apartments on South Conway Place earlier in the day.

The call initially came in as a domestic violence report, and then the suspect was believed to have been armed and barricaded himself inside, according to dispatch reports.

That incident stretched until after 3 p.m. Matthew was talking with police during that time, according to Kennewick police.

When SWAT threw in a listening device around 3:30 p.m., they discovered he was no longer in the apartment.

It is unclear how he managed to escape the apartment.

Investigators believed the abduction was a credible threat to the child’s health and safety after learning he had made threats to hurt Grace.

Kennewick police requested an Amber Alert at 5:38 p.m. and it was issued by WSP at 6:30 p.m.

Grace was found around 2 a.m. Sunday in Pasco and is now safe with family. Kennewick police were assisted in the search by Benton County Sheriff’s Office, WSP, Pasco police, Richland police, West Richland police and the Washington state Department of Corrections.

Matthew Susmilch is 5-foot -9 and weighs 209 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He is heavily tattooed with neck tattoos, full -sleeve arm tattoos, chest tattoos, back tattoos and tattoos on both legs.

He is wanted on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and threats to kill.

Anyone who sees him should immediately call 911. Anyone with information can call the Kennewick police nonemergency number, 509-628-0333 and reference case ID KPD26-0489999.

Susmilch has a significant criminal history in Washington state and California, according to public records. His previous convictions range from theft to assault. He was charged in connection with a 2018 California killing, but those charges were later dismissed because prosecutors said there was evidence he may have been acting in self-defense.

A Walla Walla court issued a 2024 protection order against Susmilch for Grace and her mother related to an alleged domestic violence incident, court records show.