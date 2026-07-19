U.S. Vice President JD Vance announces birth of son

U.S. Vice President JD Vance waves as he boards Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on July 1, 2026. KEN CEDENO/Pool via REUTERS (Ken Cedeno)

By Dawn Chmielewski Reuters

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, ​welcomed their fourth child, a boy, on Sunday.

Vance said ⁠the baby, Alec Neel ‌Vance, was born ​on Sunday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Usha ⁠and the baby ‌are ‌happy and healthy and our kids are ⁠overjoyed to meet their little brother,” ‌Vance wrote ‌in a post on his X account.

Vance, ⁠an Ohio native, and ​Usha, ⁠the ​daughter of Indian immigrants, met while attending Yale Law School, where ⁠they graduated in 2013.

Their first son, Ewan, ⁠was born in 2017, followed by another son, Vivek, in 2020. ⁠The couple’s ‌daughter, Mirabel, was ​born ‌in 2021.

(Reporting by ​Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Sergio Non and Matthew Lewis)