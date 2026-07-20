Air quality, high temperature advisories remain in effect across Inland Northwest

Hazy conditions and poor air quality are expected to improve by Wednesday in Eastern Washington as light winds carry Kaiser Canyon wildfire smoke southeast to Spokane from the Northern Columbia River Basin.

The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency and Washington Department of Ecology issued an alert for hazardous air quality around noon on Monday, lasting until 9 a.m. Wednesday. It’s accompanied by a heat advisory from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joseph Clevenger noted that with stagnant air conditions often come prolonged periods of poor air quality.

“With being under a stable air mass with very light winds, the smoke doesn’t move around too much,” he said. “So, when it kind of settles in an area, we typically see the degraded air quality for several days at a time.”

Still, “models are showing some slight improvement midweek,” Clevenger said. Increased winds, slightly cooler temperatures and possible precipitation pushing into the Eastern Washington weather system could help alleviate adverse levels of smoke.

However, a 20% chance of thunderstorm risk Thursday may introduce a fresh round of Eastern Washington wildfires and revive smoky conditions.

Clevenger added that in addition to possible thunderstorms, temperatures expected to peak at 101 degrees Wednesday and Thursday could aggravate regional wildfires and exacerbate smoke.

“The warm temperatures can increase the burn rate of wildfires – they do kind of perk up with the warmer temperatures. So, if they do that, then they can produce more smoke,” he said.

As regional air quality indexes range from levels deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups to levels considered unhealthy for all populations, Clevenger advised Eastern Washington residents to limit outdoor exposure.

“People that have issues breathing … are definitely going to be impacted by the wildfire smoke more than others,” he said.

Due to its proximity to the Kaiser Canyon and Modrite fires, eastern Okanogan County air quality will be hit especially hard; its air quality indexes will range from very unhealthy to hazardous levels.

Clevenger said the smoky conditions and high temperatures in Spokane this week characterize wildfire season in Eastern Washington. He recommended populations sensitive to poor air quality should take precautions to avoid strenuous activity.