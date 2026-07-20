Dear Annie: The burden of always being available

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My younger sister has always been the “fun one.” She breezes in late with a bottle of wine and a funny story, and somehow everyone forgives her before she has even taken off her coat. She forgets birthdays, cancels plans at the last minute and borrows money she never repays. My parents still smile and say, “That’s just how she is.”

I, on the other hand, have become the family’s unpaid manager. I take my mother to her doctor’s appointments, make sure my father’s prescriptions are filled, host Thanksgiving and remember who needs gluten-free stuffing. Last Christmas, my sister showed up two hours late with no gifts for anyone and was treated like the life of the party. I had been cooking for two days and barely got a thank-you.

The final straw came when my mother fell recently. I was the one who spent six hours in the emergency room with her. My sister posted a sweet photo of Mom on Facebook and got dozens of comments about what a devoted daughter she is.

I know I sound resentful, and maybe I am. I love my family, but I am exhausted from being reliable while my sister gets applause for showing up. How do I step back without looking selfish? – The Dependable Daughter

Dear Dependable: You do not sound selfish. You sound tired – and there is a difference.

Families often get so used to the responsible person doing everything that they stop seeing the work. That does not make your resentment wrong. It makes it a warning light.

Start stepping back in small, clear ways. Tell your parents and sister what you can do and what you cannot: “I can take Mom to the doctor on Tuesdays, but I can’t manage every appointment.” Then let your sister be asked directly. Do not rescue her from every dropped ball.

Healthy families work best when responsibilities are shared, not silently carried by one person. If your parents resist at first, stay calm and consistent. People often need time to adjust when long-standing patterns begin to change.

Give yourself permission to rest without guilt, and trust that caring for yourself will ultimately make you better able to care for others.

You may never get equal applause, but you can get a more balanced life. Being dependable is a gift, but being depleted is not.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.