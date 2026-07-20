Democrats on Spokane County Commission to pitch moratorium on data centers

A pair of Spokane County commissioners are looking to ease concerns that a data center with heavy electricity needs will settle in the region without community scrutiny.

Commissioners Chris Jordan and Amber Waldref announced Monday a proposal for a nine-month countywide moratorium on constructing large-load data centers. The proposal comes on the heels of Avista halting discussions to provide a large amount of power to a prospective data center, and the Spokane City Council’s decision to adopt a similar moratorium in June.

“I’m sure they probably heard similar feedback to what we heard at the county,” Jordan said. “There is just a lot of concern.”

Jordan said he received hundreds upon hundreds of messages, emails and calls from residents concerned about the potential of a large data center. The topic has repeatedly come up during public testimony at the Spokane County Commission’s Tuesday meetings.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen as a county commissioner,” he said.

Avista’s pause allowed Jordan to look into what other counties and governments across the country are doing to regulate data centers. He pointed to similar moratoriums in Kootenai and Snohomish counties, as well as policies at the state level. For example, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that prevents ratepayers from having to pick up the check for energy infrastructure related to data centers.

The county will not accept, process or issue building permits for data center developments if the proposal is approved. The moratorium would allow time for the county to explore the potential impacts and benefits of what is a “fast developing topic,” Jordan and Waldref wrote in a news release.

The duration, while seemingly arbitrary, would allow for easier compliance with any changes to state law next year. It lines up with the end of the state’s 2027 legislative session, which means any county action could be overwritten by new rules at the state level.

Jordan said he is encouraged by assurances from energy providers that ratepayers would not be impacted. Still, he would like to see more permanent protections in place, whether it happens at the state level or locally.

“We need something we can count on, which is why I would hope for a state law to come out on that,” he said.

Thoughtful planning will be needed to ensure protections for residents, natural resources and ratepayers, the commissioners said.

“The size and potential impacts of these developments could be historic,” Waldref said in a written statement. “Many residents are rightly concerned about use of our water from our aquifer, one of our most vital resources, energy, affordability, noise and other issues.”

The proposal will be discussed by the full board Tuesday morning, but a vote on the matter is not on the agenda for the commissioners’ afternoon legislative meeting. Jordan said in an interview with The Spokesman-Review that he hopes to bring a vote forward soon.

“I want to make sure that before any permit applications come in, we’ve made it clear we’re taking a pause,” Jordan said.

Spokane County Commission briefing meetings are typically held Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m. They can be viewed remotely on the county’s YouTube page.