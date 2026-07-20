Former Shoshone County sheriff sentenced for inattentive driving

Former Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey was sentenced to four days in jail and two years of probation for an off-duty crash in October.

Lindsey pleaded guilty July 7 to misdemeanor inattentive driving as part of a plea agreement before Magistrate Judge Tristan Poorman handed down the sentence.

The complaint filed by the Idaho attorney general’s office said Lindsey struck a post at a gas station with her car. The attorney general’s office is the customary investigating agency for any Idaho sheriff facing criminal charges.

Lindsey was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation. Her conditions include not using alcohol or drugs, submitting to blood alcohol concentration tests when requested, completing any recommended treatment and having an interlock device on her car for one year, according to court documents. She was also fined $300.

Lindsey, whose law enforcement career spanned 21 years, resigned following the crash. Lindsey, a Democrat, wrote on social media she was exiting the office with “a heavy heart” and hoped to leave Shoshone County better than before.

“I have watched as this county and Sheriff’s Office has constantly strived to improve upon itself,” she wrote. “We stand by our family, friends, and neighbors through the good times and the hard times … I ask for the continued support of our Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office and the team that will continue to provide law enforcement excellence for many years to come.”

The sheriff’s office underwent a couple leadership changes in Lindsey’s absence before current sheriff Shawn Wehr took over.

Undersheriff Lance Stutzke filled the role before William Eddy was appointed. Eddy resigned amid health concerns and Shoshone County commissioners appointed Wehr in March. Wehr, a former Los Angeles Police Department officer and combat veteran, won the Republican primary in May and is running unopposed in the general election.