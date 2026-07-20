Hayden man killed in motorcycle crash

A 25-year-old Hayden man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Shoshone County.

The motorcyclist was riding a 2026 Honda at 7:25 p.m. on Coeur d’Alene River Road north of Prichard when he went off the road on a curve and crashed on the shoulder, according to an Idaho State Police news release. He died at the scene.

The man, whose name was not released, was wearing a helmet and riding boots. The road was blocked for about 2½ hours.

ISP is investigating. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Prichard/Murray Volunteer Fire Department also responded.