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Hayden man killed in motorcycle crash

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By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 25-year-old Hayden man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Shoshone County.

The motorcyclist was riding a 2026 Honda at 7:25 p.m. on Coeur d’Alene River Road north of Prichard when he went off the road on a curve and crashed on the shoulder, according to an Idaho State Police news release. He died at the scene.

The man, whose name was not released, was wearing a helmet and riding boots. The road was blocked for about 2½ hours.

ISP is investigating. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Prichard/Murray Volunteer Fire Department also responded.