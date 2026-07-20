Jimothy’s odyssey inspires a burst of Seattle pop art, tattoos and more

By Mike Lindblom Seattle Times

Through side-alley murals, oil paints, paper mosaics, and maybe even a few tattoos, Seattle’s scampering community of pop artists can’t help but immortalize Jimothy the stilt-legged raccoon who is believed to have short spine syndrome, a sudden everyman for the summer of 2026.

This weekend’s creative explosion shows Andy Warhol is no longer correct about those 15 minutes of fame. Even video footage viewed by millions, and a vintage reel of the raccoon’s fence-top upbringing in Ballard, didn’t satiate the Jimothy admirers.

By popular acclaim, Jimothy’s image will be immortalized for a while longer.

Seattle mural artist Andrew Miller painted the raccoon in forage mode, alongside Ballard Clay Pottery School at 2834 Northwest Market St. on Friday night. The alleyway spot does happen to be next to a garbage can.

Miller’s been enchanted by Jimothy as a unifying symbol for Seattle, something endearing and fun” in an age of constant shock.

“I just love the connectivity, of how it’s community-based,” he said.

“It makes you pause and think, ‘What are the really important things in our community?’ ” Miller said.

Ryan Henry Ward, whose paintings of Sasquatch and fanged critters are omnipresent in Seattle, called Jimothy “the hero we needed.” The artist known as Henry posted an acrylic painting of the raccoon on Facebook for auction Saturday, promising to give proceeds to the Ballard Food Bank. He reported Angela Galdabini came in with the highest bid, $6,543.21.

The artist wrote: “Thank you Jimothy for inspiring us all to greatness.”

The outpouring recalls last year’s “Hot Rat Summer,” the guerrilla mosaic at Cal Anderson Park, of a halo-topped rat formed like a stained-glass window. in which a rendering of a Saint Rat, formed like a stained-glass window, stands over a pink, white and blue transgender pride flag.

Sure enough, a “St. Jimothy of Ballard” oil painting, complete with halo, appeared Saturday on Reddit.

The raccoon has also been rendered as a grayscale paper collage, amazingly lifelike, by Megan Coyle, on a white background “so all the focus stays on him and his unique form.”

Creators portray Jimothy in watercolor, in line drawings, as digital art or memes. On social media, people suggest compiling them all into a tabletop book, or that entrepreneurs sell T-shirts and swag.

Some are having their skin inked with Jimothy, or have made tattoo templates including one by The Oatmeal cartoonist Matthew Inman, artist for the Exploding Kittens card game.

Seattle City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck will proclaim this season “Jimothy Summer” at noon July 26, in Ballard’s Bergen Place Park. The public is encouraged to bring more Jimothy art.

You can already find social media debate about “Commodification of Jimothy.”

How long will the Jimothy craze last?

Possibly a generation, the 48-year-old Miller thinks. He grew up hearing about the Wheedle on the Needle, and watching Wild Rainiers cavort through the woods on TV, images people still remember. Not to mention Bigfoot. (His mural at historic Mike’s Chili parlor, next to Ballard Bridge, includes a Rainier bottle with legs, sharing the wall with other beer brands.)

Saint Rat remains an icon a year later.

“I understand about the impermanence of things, and Jimothy’s not going to live forever,” Miller said. But if people are wearing the little critter on their clothes, and still have an emotional reaction, he said, this raccoon with small strides won’t be forgotten soon.

“It says something,” he added, “about how cool our community is, for sure.