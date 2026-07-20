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Judge orders Paramount to temporarily pause Warner Bros acquisition

Paramount and Warner Bros logos are seen in this illustration taken December 8, 2025.  (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)
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By Jody Godoy and Dawn Chmielewski Reuters

A coalition of states led by California won ​a pause of Paramount’s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on Monday, ⁠after they argued letting the merger ‌close would irreparably harm ​competition.

California and 11 states sued on July 13, arguing the deal would create a media behemoth ⁠with the power to ‌raise prices ‌in film and television.

If the deal is allowed to ⁠close, Paramount would soon begin cutting jobs and sharing ‌sensitive information with ‌Warner Bros., actions that are hard to undo if the ⁠merger is ultimately found ​to be ⁠illegal, ​the states argued.

The lawsuit, filed in Oakland federal court, threatens to derail Paramount CEO ⁠David Ellison’s bid to transform his company into a major rival ⁠of Netflix and Disney.

Paramount has said the lawsuit distorts settled antitrust law, and that ⁠delaying the transaction ‌would only harm entertainment ​workers ‌who have already suffered through ​years of industry disruption. 